Mama June & Daughter Alana Share Big Update After ‘Stolen’ Money Drama

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her mother “Mama June” Shannon appear to be back on good terms a year after a massive falling out over stolen money.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly about the seventh season of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana said of her relationship with her mom, “We’re pretty good. Like, we’re in a good spot right now. I think it was just timing and just realizing that, like, I mean, I guess you only live once… I mean, you can’t mourn over the same thing forever.”

In March 2024, Alana accused June of stealing money from her Coogan account, a financial trust established to protect a child performer’s earnings until they reach adulthood. June initially denied touching the money, though later confessed to spending Alana’s $35,000 Dancing With the Stars: Juniors fee on household bills, manicures, and other “life expenses.”

The explosive falling out aired on Season 6 of the WEtv reality series Mama June: Family Crisis last year. In a March 2024 episode, Alana, who rose to fame on Toddlers and Tiaras and the spinoff Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, realized money was missing from her account.

“There should at least be six figures in that account!” she said in the episode. “Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work.”

A year later, Alana says that her mom has now paid back some of the missing money. “On the trailer, it kind of shows her giving me the big check, obviously,” the reality star said, referring to a teaser clip from the upcoming season. “So she did give me the check.”

Last month, Alana told People that June recently returned the $35,000 but claimed she never received a “sorry,” nor has she seen any of the money she earned for her time on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

She also admitted that forgiving June “was hard, but at the end of the day, she’s my mom. When she was bad in her addiction I just kept thinking about the day she’d recover. We’re going pretty good. Hopefully it lasts. I just no longer have any expectations for her.”

