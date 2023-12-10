Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dies: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Co-Star Was 29

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the oldest daughter of Mama June Shannon, a reality TV star and co-star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, passed away on Saturday, December 9, due to Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was 29 years old.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Shannon wrote on Instagram Sunday. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Shannon’s announcement comes a few days after a previous post requesting fans to keep her family in their thoughts.

“Y’all were asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time,” Shannon wrote.

Doctors discovered cancer in the lung, liver, and kidney of the 29-year-old Cardwell in January.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make,” Chickadee’s little sister, Alana Thompson, began in her tribute post. “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11 pm Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.”

Thompson went on to express how difficult it was for her to see Cardwell face cancer.

“Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality,” she wrote, speaking on Cardwell’s two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, who was born in 2012, and Kylee Madison, who arrived in 2015.

“I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath!” Thompson continued. “I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!”

Cardwell featured on TLC‘s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired from 2012 to 2014. The spinoff, chronicling Shannon’s family after she and her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson gained fame in Toddlers & Tiaras, was canceled following reports of Shannon dating a convicted child molester.

The family is part of another spinoff, Mama June: From Not to Hot, which debuted in 2017 and broadcast on We TV.