‘The Bold Type’ Star Katie Stevens Talks Movie Spinoff: ‘I’m In’

Michelle Stein
Comments
The Bold Type - Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy
The Bold Type

The Bold Type star Katie Stevens recently weighed in on the possibility of a spinoff movie — and her co-stars Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee are all in.

During a recent interview with People, the actress behind Jane Sloan, a writer for the fictional Scarlet magazine, confessed she would love to revisit the role in a film format.

“I’m in,” she told the publication. “Me, Meghann, and Aisha, every interview we do separately, we talk about how we want to do something Bold Type-related again, to do a movie or something. We’re all primed and ready to do it.”

Stevens continued, “So I’m just like, ‘We just need to get it out there that we want to do it and then have fans rally. Because there’s a lot of remakes of things happening and spinoffs of things, and I’m just like, ‘Let’s just do a Bold Type Hulu original movie or something!'”

The Freeform series ran for five seasons starting in 2017, with its final episode airing in June 2021. In The Bold Type, Jane, Sutton Brady (Fahy) and Kat Edison (Dee) were a tight-knit group of friends working together at Scarlett in New York City. The series followed their professional, romantic and personal journeys as they navigated life as 20-somethings. In addition to the trio of actresses, it starred, Dan Jeannotte as Ryan “Pinstripe” Decker, Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle, Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Stephen Conrad Moore as Oliver Grayson, and more.

During the sit-down with People, Stevens also opened up about her ongoing connections with Aisha and Fahy.

“It’s the most beautiful friendship and the two of them are some of the greatest loves of my lives, being my sisters for life,” she shared. “And it means so much to me that we are champions of one another no matter what is going on in life.”

Since The Bold Type, Stevens has starred in the Hallmark Channel trilogy Providence Falls. Fahy, meanwhile, earned an Emmy nomination for her role in Sirens.

The Bold Type, streaming on Hulu

