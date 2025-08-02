Kim Cattrall Shares Cryptic Message Amid ‘And Just Like That…’ Cancellation

Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall posted a cryptic message on social media amid the cancellation of And Just Like That… after three seasons.

On August 1, the actress behind Samantha Jones took to Instagram with a short post that spoke volumes to fans.

“It’s the end of a very long week ❤️💋,” she captioned the update alongside a photo of a sunset.

In the comments, Cattrall’s followers picked up what she put down, with one Instagram user writing, “Translation: finally this thing is over (in a Samantha voice 😉).”

Another shared, “Kim, we need a fabulous new series just for you. Real ones knew 😍.”

Someone else echoed, “I want a spin-off of Samantha.”

A different Instagram wrote, “Thank you for your years of Samantha Jones. You’re forever iconic. I really hope you make an appearance before And Just Like That is gone. 🩷”

Meanwhile, yet another fan declared, “I’m having a drink for you Samantha 🍸,” while someone else quipped, “And Just Like That… Samantha sat down to watch the sunrise, took a drink from her glass of champagne and celebrated Karma.”

And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the end of the SATC reboot series earlier that day.

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end,” he said in a statement posted on X. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.”

In the wake of the cancellation news, Parker posted a heartfelt tribute to her character, Carrie Bradshaw, on Instagram.

“AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us,” she wrote in part. I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.”

Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) reposted Parker’s video on her IG Stories, declaring, “I could watch this again and again. Thank you @sarahjessicaparker (& our gorgeous cast & crew) for the quarter century of memories and friendships.”

Meanwhile, Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) wrote via Instagram, “I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

The series finale of And Just Like That…will be released on HBO Max on August 14.

