Denise Richards will reportedly return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers and the cancellation of her Bravo series Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.

On Saturday, August 2, Richards, 54, was spotted at Madre in Los Angeles while filming for RHOBH. Witnesses told TMZ that she joined Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke for dinner, during which they reportedly spoke about her divorce.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Richards will appear as a “friend” or if she’s returning as a full-time presence on the show. The RHOBH filming news came on the heels of Bravo canceling her spinoff series after just one season.

It also came after Phypers, 52, filed for divorce from Richards after nearly seven years of marriage. On July 7, he submitted the paperwork, listing their date of separation as July 4 and citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Phypers is seeking spousal support from Richards.

On July 16, Richards filed a restraining order against Phypers. The filing alleged that he “caused [her] at least three concussions” when they were together, per People. Additionally, she claimed he would “frequently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”

Richards and Phypers did not welcome any children during their marriage. However, she shares two daughters, Sami and Lola, with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, and adopted her daughter, Eloise, on her own in 2011.

A premiere date for RHOBH Season 15 has not yet been announced, although it’s expected to kick off in late 2025.

