Perhaps life is a bit too wild for Denise Richards at the moment.

Her Bravo reality show Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, following the adventures of the actress and her offbeat family, will not return for a second season. TMZ broke the news on Thursday, July 10, only two days after the bombshell news that husband Aaron Phypers had filed for divorce from Richards after six years of marriage.

Though the network stated it always planned the show as a limited series and insisted there were never plans for a second season, the announcement comes closely on the heels of the separation from the former Bond Girl, leaving room for speculation due to the timing.

Airing in early March 2025, the series followed the Hollywood family that included Richards, her three daughters, her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and her now-estranged husband Phypers.

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on Monday, July 7, after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. News of the split was first reported by People.

The couple began dating in June 2017 and married in September 2018.

The announcement came as a shock to fans, as both Richards and Phypers had stated on the show that they were “done” with divorce. “Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f**king get divorced,” commented Richards.

“Yeah, we’ll just have different homes or something. But we’re not gonna hate each other,” Phypers added.

Prior to her relationship with Phypers, Richards was famously married to Sheen in 2001, with whom she shares two daughters, Sami and Lola. The two had a tumultuous relationship for a time and divorced in 2006. Since then, they have worked out their issues and are now on good terms. In 2012, Richards even took temporary custody of Sheen’s twin sons, born to him and his wife Brooke Mueller, while child protective services were investigating the couple.

But do not fret! While the reality series is no more, Richards could potentially return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which she was a cast member for Seasons 9 and 10. She could potentially return as a guest or full-time cast member, given that the show is currently filming. She might have to, as Phypers is seeking spousal support from the reality star in the divorce.

According to reports, Richards makes over $250,000 per month from her OnlyFans career, her reality TV show, and brand deals.

