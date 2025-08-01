‘The Hunting Wives’ Boss Gets Candid About ‘Crazy, Raunchy’ Netflix Show

Netflix’s latest drama series, The Hunting Wives, is making quite the splash on TikTok as several users have commented on the raunchy murder mystery, with many calling it “crazy” and “insane.”

The show, which is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb, follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), a young woman and mom who moves to East Texas and winds up in the orbit of Margo (Malin Akerman) and her circle of affluent socialites.

While the show is centered around a murder mystery, with Snow’s character becoming a prime suspect in the death of a teenage girl, it’s also full of steamy sex scenes, affairs, and not-safe-for-work content.

One TikTok user told her followers, “I just started watching Hunting Wives, and all I can tell you is, do not have any children in the room.”

“This show is INSANE,” wrote another.

“Currently almost 2 am and I am binge watching it lol it’s CRAZY,” another added.

Speaking to the New York Post, showrunner Rebecca Cutter opened up about The Hunting Wives, saying, “It’s so fun, and juicy and sexy. Everyone is behaving so badly.”

“I wanted to do an exploration of women behaving badly, unapologetic sexual conquest running rampant, and just something fun,” she added before explaining how Akerman was cast in the role of Margo, the leader of an elite socialite group who has affairs with men and women alike.

“It was important to find an actress, not necessarily that was willing to do nudity per se, but that really felt comfortable with the sexuality and owning that power that she has,” Cutter told the outlet. “The first actress that we looked for was the Margo Banks character, because it felt like if we didn’t nail that, then the whole thing falls apart.”

She continued, “Obviously Sophie gets sucked into that. So that was really important to find an actress that really believed in herself that she was that sexually powerful… Malin brought that.”

The 47-year-old Akerman is known for her roles in the romantic comedies The Heartbreak Kid (2007) and 27 Dresses (2008), as well as the television shows The Comeback, Childrens Hospital, Billions, and Dollface.

“I think there’s a fantasy of freedom or power that maybe we don’t feel so much as middle-aged women,” Cutter noted, speaking to the success of other moms-behaving-badly shows, such as Good Girls, Big Little Lies, and Desperate Housewives.

She added, “I just think TV has evolved. The first anti-heroes were all men. Now, there can be more female anti-heroes, and I certainly think Margo Banks falls into that category.”

Cutter also touched on Margo’s sex scenes with younger men, including Brad (played by George Farrier), noting how steamy scenes between older women and younger men are “rare.”

“I also think it’s real,” she explained. “I have single friends [who are] women of a certain age… young men always are interested in them, that is a very real thing. And so, I think that that’s cool to show.”

The Hunting Wives, Streaming, Netflix