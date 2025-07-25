‘Big Brother’ Fans Think They Figured out Mystery Celebrity Panelist for ‘Unlocked’ Premiere

Big Brother 27 has been a whirlwind of a season, and it’s only week 3. Fans get even more of their favorite summer reality show because Big Brother: Unlocked premieres tonight (July 25) at 8/7c on CBS. Hosts Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur revealed on Thursday night’s episode that a special celebrity guest will join them on the premiere. Fans think they figured out who the mystery celebrity guests is through a series of clues.

Big Brother: Unlocked will air every other Friday on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Hale and Levasseur will guide viewers through never-before-seen broadcast footage, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments from inside the Big Brother house. The series will have recurring segments such as BB Fantasy Draft, Big Move/Bad Move, and Binge Worthy/Cringe Worthy. Hale shared that BB Fantasy Draft will be played first. Fantasy football player Matthew Berry will appear in the premiere, but another celebrity guest will surprise fans.

Levasseur also said that this celebrity was “good at adapting.” Hale said the guest was good at live TV. On Thursday’s show, the first clue was a red superhero cape with the words, “It’s a floater! It’s a veto champ. No, it’s a Big Brother Superfan.”

The second clue that was shown was a picture of a red frying pan. Many fans thought it was Josh Martinez from Season 19, but the show specifically said a celebrity. Martinez was known for going around the house, banging pots and pans together, singing, “da da da da da.”

“This second clue might wake you up, but don’t think too quickly of the first person that pops up in your mind,” Big Brother posted on their Instagram, along with the frying pan picture.

Then the reality show dropped another hint that had super sleuths convinced it was one specific person.

“And here’s your final clue. Do you know who it could be?” they wrote on Instagram. The picture said “SNL alum,” along with the Brooklyn Bridge. Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan was on Celebrity Big Brother, but fans think that it is another notable alum. Bobby Moynihan is a well-known Big Brother fan in the show’s fanbase.

He got to make his dreams come true when he entered the house in Season 19 with, you guessed it, a red frying pan, to mock Martinez. The frying pan matches the one that was shown on the screen on Thursday night. He hosted a veto competition to promote his show, Me, Myself, & I.

“It’s Bobby Moynihan, isn’t it?” an Instagram user asked.

“Either Bobby Moynihan or Chris Kattan, and I’m excited for either one!” said another.

“Love Bobby Moynihan,” said a third.

“Figured out the celeb superfan guest for Unlocked!” a Reddit user said. “It’s Bobby Moynihan! This picture is the one CBS has posted, zoomed in on the pan.”

“Whoa. I think you cracked the code,” replied one fan.

“Wait, I love him,” said another.

Tune in to the premiere of Big Brother: Unlocked at 8/7c to see if these fans are correct. Who do you think it is? Let us know in the comments.