‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: Paul Wesley Admits He’s ‘Jealous’ He’s Not in Puppet Episode

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Paul Wesley in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Kharen Hill/Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has proven that it can boldly go where no show has gone before with great success. The Paramount+ series has tackled a fairy tale, a musical, a partly animated crossover with Lower Decks, a murder mystery, and others. And in Season 4, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con, there will be a puppet episode!

And so when TV Insider spoke with Paul Wesley, who plays Kirk (not yet a captain), we had to ask if he’s going to be in the puppet episode.

“I’m not in that episode, unfortunately, so I can’t speak to it. But I have seen some stuff and it is just pure brilliance,” he said. “I am jealous that I’m not in it actually.”

We do know that we will see Puppet Pike; the first look at him was revealed during the Comic-Con panel and can be seen in the photo below.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Paramount+

Wesley did have fun with Season 3’s murder mystery episode, “A Space Adventure Hour,” playing, in the holodeck simulation, the actor who stars as the captain on The Last Frontier, a take on the original Star Trek.

“What I love about Strange New Worlds is that every single episode is its own movie. It’s an episodic series with serialized elements, but at the end of the day, you can actually tune in, and each episode is a completely different theme. It’s almost like everything is obviously a space adventure, but in a weird way, you’re exploring so many different genres,” he said.

'Strange New Worlds' Star Paul Wesley Is All for a New 'Star Trek' Series About Kirk
Related

'Strange New Worlds' Star Paul Wesley Is All for a New 'Star Trek' Series About Kirk

For his character, Maxwell Saint, “I wanted to give the fans a little bit of a treat by doing the sort of, I guess, for lack of a better word, satirical pop culture version of William Shatner‘s Kirk,” Wesley shared. “Obviously, it’s exaggerated, it’s fun, it’s meant to be playful, but it was an opportunity for me to do that so that fans who love The Original Series can feel that nostalgia because my approach to Kirk when I first got this role was to create my own version of Kirk that didn’t have any of the sort of mimicking copycat version of what William Shatner did. And this was a great opportunity to do the opposite of that, which was sort of try to emulate a little bit of his performance in the ’60s, but with a comedic twist.”

What are you hoping to see from the puppet episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Thursdays, Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds where to stream

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paul Wesley




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Alison Sweeney - 'Days of Our Lives'
1
Sami Returns to ‘DAYS’ With ‘Unresolved Feelings’ About John’s Death
Jake Anderson - Deadliest Catch Season 21
2
‘Deadliest Catch’: Jake Anderson Life in Danger in Dramatic Season 21 Premiere
Jon Stewart and Greg Gutfeld
3
Jon Stewart Gives Verdict on Greg Gutfeld’s Fox News Show
Just Sam American Idol
4
‘American Idol’ Winner Just Sam Announces Surprising Life Update
Aaliyah Larsen, Cameron Goode, Katie Roeder, Donzell Taggart in episode 108 of Building The Band
5
Is ’Building the Band’ Runner-Up SZN4 Still Together?