Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

While we await a premiere date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 on Paramount+, there’s at least one piece of good news: We know it will be back after that. The series was renewed for Season 4 in April 2024. The show was in production on Season 3 at the time.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the Star Trek universe, and we’re so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has found the perfect blend of action, adventure and humor, and we’re elated to announce another season ahead of our season three premiere.”

David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, also called the series one of the shows (along with Lower Decks) that is “integral to the Star Trek franchise, expanding the boundaries of the universe and exploring new and exciting worlds.”

Read on for everything we know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, from filming news to a possible premiere date and more.

Is Strange New Worlds Season 4 filming?

Not yet. But Jess Bush told PIX11 News in November 2024 that it “starts shooting in March next year.”

Who will be in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Well, based on Bush’s comment about filming, it seems safe to say that she’ll be back as Chapel. The Season 4 cast could very well include everyone else from Season 3 as well: Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Ethan Peck (Spock), Christina Chong (La’an), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Melissa Navia (Ortegas), Babs Olusanmokun (M’Benga), and Martin Quinn (Montgomery Scott).

Paul Wesley (Kirk) and Carol Kane (Pelia) are special guest stars for the third season, and we have a feeling we’d definitely see the former back for the fourth. Joining the cast in the third season is Cillian O’Sullivan in the recurring, legacy role of Dr. Roger Korby. On Star Trek: The Original Series, he was Chapel’s ex-fiancé (played by Michael Strong). He could very well be back in a fourth season as well.

What will Strange New Worlds Season 4 be about?

It’s too soon to say beyond more adventures in space as the crew explores new worlds around the galaxy and the resolution of whatever loose ends are set up by the third season.

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 premiere?

Considering production has yet to begin and there isn’t even a premiere date for the third season yet, it’s too soon to even begin guessing beyond not before 2026.

Is there a Strange New Worlds Season 4 trailer?

Not yet.