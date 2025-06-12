Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

One of the most entertaining shows in recent years will be coming to an end. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Paramount+ announced on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The good news is this comes well in advance. The third season hasn’t even premiered yet — it does on July 17.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premiered in 2022, is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) boarded the starship, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The characters of Pike, Spock, and Number One were introduced on Star Trek: Discovery in its second season in 2019.

Read on for everything we know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 5, from when it will be filming to why it’s the final season and more.

Why is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ending with Season 5?

Based on the statement from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman with the renewal news, it sounds like this was the plan.

“From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible,” they said. “We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

When does Strange New Worlds Season 5 start filming?

The renewal news revealed that production will begin on the fifth and final season later in 2025.

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 5 premiere?

It’s too soon to speculate, though it’s hard to imagine it premiering before 2027. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, July 17, with the finale set for September 11. There’s also still Season 4 to air, and that is currently in production.

Strange New Worlds has been a summer show thus far. Season 1 was released May to July 2022, and Season 2 June to August 2023. With the third season following that pattern, we imagine the same will remain true of the fourth and fifth as well.

How many episodes are in Strange New Worlds Season 5?

The fifth and final season will be shorter than previous ones, with only six episodes. The first four seasons all consist of 10 episodes.

Who will be in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 5?

It’s too early to predict who will still be around two seasons from now, though we don’t expect too much change from the main cast. Season 3 stars Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una), Ethan Peck (Spock), Jess Bush (Chapel), Christina Chong (La’an), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Melissa Navia (Ortegas), Babs Olusanmokun (M’Benga), and Martin Quinn (Montgomery Scott). Paul Wesley (Kirk) is a special guest star. Other guest stars include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan (Dr. Roger Korby), Melanie Scrofano (Batel), and Carol Kane (Pelia).

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

What will Strange New Worlds Season 5 be about?

Beyond the usual (and unusual) adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise, it’s impossible to speculate what’s to come in the final season before seeing the Season 4 finale. But it is possible that it will see Kirk becoming captain of the Enterprise, at least in the finale. It could also see Pike meeting his fate that he saw back on Discovery when he learned he can’t escape after seeing the future, which he did in the Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale.

Is there a Strange New Worlds Season 5 trailer?

No, it’s too soon.

What are the other Star Trek series on Paramount+?

The Star Trek franchise is ever-growing on Paramount+. Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks have all completed their runs. Michelle Yeoh‘s Star Trek: Section 31 is also available to stream. Still to come is the new Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.