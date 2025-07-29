Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

Abbott Elementary‘s return is on the horizon, and during San Diego Comic-Con, fans were offered an exciting update about Season 5 during the show’s panel presentation, where creator and star Quinta Brunson revealed that an episode would be filmed at a live Philly event.

In other words, the show’s production will head to Philadelphia to film scenes at a live event, and Brunson hinted at a sports angle. “You can expect us to be filming at a live event… You can do with that information what you will because I can’t give you more information,” Brunson teased, before she went on to add, “But I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy… Sports fans in general.”

With that clue in mind, we can’t help but wonder which live event the show will place its upcoming episode.

As fans will recall, the show has paid homage to the Philadelphia Flyers in Season 2’s opener, in which mascot Gritty made a memorable appearance. Additionally, fans might remember that Season 3’s opening episode also featured a sports tie as some Philadelphia Eagles players appeared for Career Day via Zoom.

But could the series bring the teachers of the titular school to a game for one of those teams? For those less familiar with sports, the Eagles are the city’s beloved football team, and the Flyers are the hockey team. And considering past ties to these teams with fun cameos, it would be a sweet full-circle moment if the cast were to bring their comedy to the arena or stadium. Then again, there’s always an opportunity for a baseball game with the Phillies…

Still, there’s a possibility the live event has nothing to do with these teams. Only time will tell, but considering the show’s affinity for wrapping their seasons with a field trip of some kind, we could envision a game night for the school, where the kids, teachers, and parents attend. And in that case, it could even turn into a minor league game.

But what do you think? Let us know in the reader poll below, and sound off in the comments section with your predictions.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8:30/7:30c, ABC