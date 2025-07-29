Chuck Lorre is heading back to Netflix with an all-new multi-camera comedy titled Leanne, led by comedian Leanne Morgan, who is stepping into the spotlight with her first major TV role.

Leanne follows the titular character’s journey as her life is flipped upside down when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. As a grandmother in the midst of menopause, Leanne didn’t picture having to start over in life at this stage, but with the help of her family, especially her sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), she’s able to embrace the chaos.

Not dissimilar to Leanne’s journey of learning to live with something new, Morgan had the experience of adjusting to working on a TV soundstage. When asked if Johnston, who has previously collaborated with Lorre on Mom, was a help in Morgan acclimating to the environment, she says, “Yes, my darling, she had to pull me through the whole thing… I’ve never been on a sound stage like that, and it’s where Friends was taped and Full House, so that was a little overwhelming, and I just didn’t know how they did all that.”

Despite the overwhelming nature of stepping into the TV spotlight, Morgan says, “All that was so exciting, but yes, she had to tell me everything and give me the terminology. I didn’t know about camera blocking.”

“She picked it up fast, though, I’ll tell you,” Johnston chimes in. Regarding her reunion with Lorre, Johnston adds, “I feel so, so lucky that somehow I’ve entered his orbit because he’s given me two of my favorite jobs ever, first on Mom, which felt like a miracle, and then this show, which I mean, it’s kind of the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, working with her and working with these writers,” she adds pointing to Morgan.

Johnston notes that Mom writers Nick Bakay and Susan McMartin are also working on Leanne, “and I loved them already,” she muses. “The whole thing was just joy. [Chuck] sets a tone; he hired the best of the best, so you’re just in the best hands. We were lucky because sometimes the camera blocking takes three days, and you know, they do it in two hours because they’ve done it for so for so long,” she adds, praising the show team’s efficient system.

As for what Morgan hopes viewers take away from the show, she says, “I want people to, of course, think it’s funny and find joy in it and even in bad times. Everybody has to go through bad times, and it may not be a divorce like this character had to go through, [but] I hope they can come away with there’s always hope.”

Well, if you weren’t convinced to tune in before, then perhaps hope will, because who couldn’t use a little more hope in their lives? Check out Leanne when the show arrives on Netflix, and let us know if you plan to check out the series in the comments section below.

Leanne, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 31, Netflix