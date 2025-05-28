Netflix is making way for another Chuck Lorre TV show following The Kominsky Method, as comedian Leanne Morgan takes center stage in the aptly titled Leanne.

Along with the premiere date, premise, cast, and more, we’re breaking down all of the need-to-know details below. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come from the comedy arriving sooner than later on the streamer.

When does Leanne premiere?

Leanne‘s first season will officially premiere on Thursday, July 31, with all 16 episodes of the comedy becoming available to stream to subscribers globally.

What is Leanne about?

Leanne is a new comedy that follows the titular character, played by Morgan, as she goes through an unexpected life change when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t what she’d had in mind for this chapter of her life, but with help from her family, she will navigate this next phase with grace, dignity, and jello salad.

Does Leanne have a trailer?

No, there’s no trailer for Leanne yet, but Netflix has released new images from the series, which you can see above.

Who is Leanne Morgan?

Leanne Morgan is a stand-up comedian, actress, and author whose 2023 Netflix comedy special Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman was a top stand-up title on the streamer upon its release. Born on October 3, 1965, Morgan grew up in Tennessee and went on to attend college at the University of Tennessee. Morgan was married at the age of 21, but the relationship turned abusive, and she ultimately left. When she was 26, Morgan married her husband Chuck, who owned and operated a used mobile home business.

Together, Morgan and her husband moved to San Antonio, Texas, with their family, before ultimately settling in Knoxville, Tennessee. Morgan and her husband have three children. Morgan recently starred in Prime Video’s comedy film You’re Cordially Invited alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

Who stars in Leanne?

Along with Morgan, the cast includes Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes. Meanwhile, recurring guest stars featured in the series include Tim Daly, Jayma Mays, Annie Gonzalez, and Blake Gibbons.

Who makes Leanne?

Leanne is co-created by Lorre, Morgan, and Susan McMartin, all of whom serve as executive producers with Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel.

Leanne, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 31, Netflix