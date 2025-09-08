Leanne will officially return to Netflix for a second season as the streamer renewed the series starring Leanne Morgan for another chapter. The comedy from executive producer Chuck Lorre debuted in July 2025.

While the show’s renewal may have just been announced on Monday, September 8, we already know a little bit about what to expect from Season 2. From which stars are most likely to return, to where the story may be heading, we’re breaking down all of the need-to-know details below. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates in the months ahead.

Has Leanne been renewed for Season 2?

Yes, as mentioned above, Netflix renewed Leanne for Season 2 following its successful Season 1 launch earlier this year. After receiving rave reviews from critics and landing in Netflix’s Global Top 10 ranking, the renewal doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

When will Leanne Season 2 premiere?

Leanne Season 2’s premiere hasn’t been revealed at this time, but we’d expect the series to return in 2026. Stay tuned for official updates, though.

What has been said about Leanne‘s Season 2 renewal?

“We’re coming back for a second season! I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast, and especially for all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us, and we can’t wait to be back!” Leanne Morgan shared with Netflix’s Tudum.

Additionally, Lorre added, “Much thanks and gratitude to Netflix for this amazing opportunity. Congrats to Leanne and the entire cast and crew. This has been an incredible journey that began with a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee. Leanne Morgan is the whole package. A comedic genius, a warm, loving human being, and an absolute joy to work with.”

What is Leanne Season 2 about?

While no official logline for Leanne Season 2 has been released, the Netflix series follows the titular character as her world is turned upside down after her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and rewrite her own story. We imagine Season 2 will continue that journey.

Who stars in Leanne Season 2?

We’d expect Season 2 to see Morgan, Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes back onscreen. Additionally, Tim Daly previously appeared as Morgan’s onscreen love interest, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for his potential return, but stay tuned for any official casting updates.

Who makes Leanne Season 2?

Leanne is co-created for television by Morgan and Lorre, who executive produce the show with Susan McMartin, Nick Bakay, and Judi Marmel. The show hails from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Leanne, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix