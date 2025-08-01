‘Deadliest Catch’: Jake Anderson Life in Danger in Dramatic Season 21 Premiere

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Deadliest Catch Season 21 premiere]

The Season 21 premiere of Deadliest Catch on August 1 started in the middle of a dire situation with calls that “It’s ammonia. Ammonia Leak!” It’s 385 miles from the Dutch Harbor where Captain Jake Anderson and crew were aboard the Titan Explorer after an optimistic start to the red king crab hunt. Jake was the first to leave the dock despite 100-mile gusts and rough conditions. He had $5,000 worth of crab in the pot early on, which gave him hope his goal of buying the Titan Explorer outright would be in reach. That feeling may have dissipated the moment Jake and crew were taking in the dangerous aroma of ammonia, a colorless gas that has permeated throughout the vessel due to a leak. With vapors spread, it can easily ignite and cause an explosion.

Jake investigated and secured doors, but there was one still open. He had to shut the power as the alarm went off. They were left in the dark without the main engine running. The boat began taking up water where things went from bad to worse with the boat listing or veering to one side. Jake reached out for help where Wizard captain Keith Colburn was closest to answer the call. He had to make the difficult decision to prepare to abandon ship. A sad start for Jake, but there were some instances where safety needs to be priority.

Keith knew that firsthand after suffering a medical emergency eight months prior. It was believed to be a mini-stroke, which meant he needed to reduce his stress level this year. He was once again joined by his brother Monte. Keeping his cool might be easier said and done when a disagreement came up between him and Captain Sig Hansen’s daughter Mandy, who was heading up the Northwestern while Dad was away on an expiration mission with Johnathan Hillstrand. More on that further down. Mandy was looking to fuel up, but Keith was running into some issues and wouldn’t budge from the spot. There was some trash talking going on for sure. Mandy wouldn’t stand down and ended up pulling off a switcheroo moving the Wizard out of the way. Needless to say, Keith came back and wasn’t happy. “This isn’t over,” he warned.

This wouldn’t be the last of his showdowns during this two-hour first episode of the Discovery Channel hit. A cellphone video of a big catch of king crab at Adak Island caught on like wildfire. A once hotbed for the industry that dated back to the 1960s, it was a rather remote part of Alaska ravaged by Mother Nature with very few people in residence. Sig’s dad had a built-in history with the area, but venturing west meant they’d face even more devastating conditions like heavy winds, tides and other dangers. He set out to look into the area with what could be a once-in-a-generation find of untapped resources. Would the hunch pay off? That is why he linked up with Johnathan, who welcomed his longtime friend. He had some old maps and notes from his dad. Sig met up with former cannery engineer Emmitt for guidance of where to go.

Sig immersed himself with the crew and even shared in some cod blood. Johnathan was partly disgusted and partly impressed by the scene. The lighthearted fun quickly ended once they saw Keith and the Wizard hot on their trail. The two captains wondered how he knew they were out there. That sparked a head-to-head for the area. Keith ended up getting the best of them on the positioning. “We have not begun the fight,” Johnathan said. The spot proved fruitful with some massive crab totals coming into the pots. Sig had a plan to get back at Keith and called in Mandy for reinforcements. With the Northwestern, the two were able to, in effect, run Keith off. Round 2 went to Sig and Johnathan.

Our last check-in was on Captain Rick Shelford, who promoted Sofia “Bob” Nielsen into the co-captain role aboard the Aleutian Lady. Rick hoped to keep the family legacy going this season. For Sofia, it was much of the same, as she looked to make her late dad Gary proud. He died of heart issues when she was 13. They worked through some bad conditions, but the return was making the risks worth it. That was until a massive wave came in that caused a mess in the galley and other spaces. Deck boss Nico suffered a massive gash on his head after checking for the alarm in the engine room. Rick went into medic mode and sewed up the wound with stitches. Just another day at the office and perhaps a small taste of what’s to come.

