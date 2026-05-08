Jonathan Knight Teases Special Guest Star on New HGTV Series ‘Crashers’

What To Know HGTV announced that Jonathan Knight will host the new series Crashers, which premieres next month.

Following the show’s announcement, Knight teased a special guest star who will join him on the series.

Crashers marks Knight’s first HGTV project since the cancellation of Farmhouse Fixer last year.

Jonathan Knight is headed back to HGTV with a brand-new show, and a familiar face may be joining him on the series.

Earlier this week, HGTV announced that Knight will host the upcoming series Crashers, a revival of the network’s franchise, which included shows such as Room Crashers, Kitchen Crashers, Yard Crashers, and Bath Crashers.

Per the show’s description, the 13-episode series will follow Knight as he “ambushes folks anywhere from furniture boutiques to the hardware store or even the local paint shop to offer them a fast-paced reno with a catch.” The synopsis continues, “Before the work begins, the homeowners must agree to three rules: the renovation starts immediately; they have no say in the design; and they must vacate their home for the full three days. Throughout the season Jon will complete jaw dropping whirlwind transformations, from beautiful backyards to dazzling kitchens, with the help of his team of skilled designers.”

HGTV shared news of the show’s announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, May 6. Among the many fans and HGTV stars who shared their excitement for the series in the post’s comments was Kristina Crestin, who previously starred alongside Knight on the show Farmhouse Fixer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

“Can’t wait to see,” she commented underneath the post. In reaction to her comment, one fan asked, “Will you be joining him?” Knight responded to the fan’s question, hinting that Crashers will feature an onscreen reunion between him and Crestin.

“She’s definitely gonna need to help out on one episode,” he teased.

Farmhouse Fixer was canceled after three seasons in June 2025. The series was one of several HGTV home renovation shows that got the axe last year, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” Knight wrote via Instagram at the time. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Despite the show’s cancellation, Knight shared his excitement for Crashers in a statement on Wednesday. “Everyone has that one space that really needs work. But they have no time, no money and no idea where to start—and that’s where I come in,” he said. “I love a challenge and especially one that’s going to change someone’s life in 72 hours.”

According to HGTV, the series premiere of Crashers will see Knight offer a free kitchen renovation to a homeowner he meets at a California hardware store. “With the help of his team, Jon will swiftly demo the space down to the studs and dream up a new layout to better serve the large family’s needs,” the episode’s description reads. “In just three days, he’ll deliver a completely renovated kitchen with optimized storage, brand-new appliances, functional banquette seating and a custom beverage station.”

Crashers, Series Premiere, Monday, June 8, 10/9c, HGTV, Streaming Next Day on HBO Max