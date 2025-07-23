[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 3, “Last Supper.”]

The Summer I Turned Pretty reunited the Conklin and Fisher families for a very special occasion as they remembered their dearly departed Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) with a garden dedication ceremony that quickly soured when Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) decided to share news of their engagement at the worst possible time.

Admittedly, no time would have been that great, but doing so at a tense dinner table is probably not the best option. After Jeremiah delivered a speech on behalf of the family at the dedication, Conrad (Christopher Briney) surprised the group by showing up, despite initially saying he couldn’t make it.

His presence led Belly and Jeremiah to consider how they’d share their news, but after Adam (Tom Everett Scott) began to degrade his own son at the table, Belly spoke up. Despite Jeremiah;s academic shortcomings, Belly said he still had big plans for his future, like getting married. The shock was immediate upon their families’ faces as Belly’s mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), and brother Stephen (Sean Kaufman) had trouble wrapping their heads around the idea.

Adam was angered upon learning about his son’s decision-making and initially believed Belly might be pregnant. The newly-engaged couple was quick to clear up that theory, but throughout the meal, Conrad sat silently processing the news as chaos unfolded.

Ultimately, Laurel canceled their order for the table and halted the meal as she informed Belly that they were leaving. She forced her daughter to get into the car, despite the original plans to stay at the Cousins’ beach house. As they parted ways, Belly and Jeremiah looked longingly at each other while Conrad observed from the background, standing alone in the parking lot.

When it comes to dealing with their onscreen kids this season, Chung and Scott got candid about Laurel and Adam’s approaches in Season 3. According to Chung, Laurel is “doubling down on her commitment to her kids and also to Susannah and Adam’s kids,” which has been teased in the first three installments.

Still, that doesn’t make her necessarily cool with Belly and Jeremiah’s decision to marry, and it seems to be one thing that Laurel and Adam can agree on, despite, as Chung puts it, “They’re not often on the same page.”

“It’s, I think, shocking,” Scott says regarding the reaction to Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship development in Season 3.

“I think it vacillates. I feel like sometimes they agree, but they’re very different parents and have different styles,” Chung adds regarding Adam and Laurel’s stances.

Scott suggests that, as parents, Laurel and Adam “have different agendas.” This much is clear when he worries about Belly possibly being pregnant, likely meaning an extra expense for his ongoing Jeremiah tab, whereas Laurel preferred the kids move in together before taking the leap to marriage.

“I feel like that’s part of parenting, right? You try to raise them so they can live on their own without you,” Chung explains. Without that grasp on her kids’ lives, Laurel has to take a step back in control, even if she didn’t do that upon reacting to the engagement. “You have to relent and give up some of that control, which is not always easy for Laurel,” Chung notes.

How will things shake out for Belly and Jeremiah in the wake of their family dinner meltdown? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but in the meantime, let us know what you thought of the chaotic moment from the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty in the comments section below.

