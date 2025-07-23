The White House Claps Back at Joy Behar, Says ‘The View’ Could Get ‘Pulled of Air’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The White House was not happy with some of Joy Behar‘s latest comments on The View.

During the Wednesday, July 23, episode of the ABC talk show, the hosts discussed how President Donald Trump recently accused former president Barack Obama of treasonous behavior. Joy Behar, for her part, flipped the script by pointing out Trump’s own seditious actions.

“First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6? Who was that again? That was not Obama,” she said, referring to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which many Trump supporters led. “The thing about him is he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy.”

Following the episode, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers slammed Behar in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” she said before claiming The View has its “lowest ratings” in recent years.

Rogers went on to state that Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.”

A spokesperson for The View did not respond to Rogers’ comments about Behar to EW, but did dismiss her allegations that the show is experiencing a decline in viewership. “[The View] is up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years,” they told the outlet, adding, “Season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season.”

Patrick Rodenbush, a spokesperson for Obama, also responded to Trump’s accusations against the former president. “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” he said in a statement to multiple outlets.

Referring to Trump’s accusations that Obama tried to rig the results of the 2016 presidential election, Rodenbush added, “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.”

The View‘s political drama comes days after Trump celebrated the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” he wrote via Truth Social on Friday, July 18. “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

Trump went on to state that Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld “is better than all of them combined, including the Moron [Jimmy Fallon] on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Though CBS has stated that The Late Show‘s cancellation was purely a financial decision, many fans were quick to point out that the cancellation came shortly after Paramount settled a $16 million lawsuit with Trump, who formerly accused the company of heavily editing a 2024 60 Minutes interview featuring former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Stephen Colbert poked fun at Trump’s comments at the top of The Late Show‘s Monday, July 21, episode. “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*** yourself!” he quipped.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC