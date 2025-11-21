‘Pluribus’: Karolina Wydra Explains Zosia’s Reaction After Carol’s Major Discovery About Happiness

What To Know In the latest episode of Pluribus, Carol makes a major discovery about the hive-mind happiness virus affecting humanity.

Karolina Wydra takes TV Insider inside the tense interrogation that ensues with Carol and Zosia.

Wydra talks about working with Rhea Seehorn on the tough scene and shares whether it will affect the characters’ relationship going forward.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Pluribus Season 1 Episode 4 “Please, Carol.”]

Joy to the post-apocalyptic world! At least that’s how Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) felt in the Friday, November 21, episode of sci-fi thriller Pluribus when she learned that the effects of the hive-mind happiness virus infecting Earth could be reversed.

To find out the method for getting humanity back to its old grumpy self, she drugged her serene minder/chaperone Zosia (Karolina Wydra), who was already in the hospital after being injured by a grenade that Carol set off, thinking it was fake. (Oh, Carol.)

The interrogation did not go well. Carol wheeled Zosia into the courtyard and questioned her. Zosia begged her to stop, as did the zombie-like hive-minded humans around her. Finally, a tearful Zosia went into cardiac arrest.

Wydra recalls shooting the scene: “It was Albuquerque in the summertime. It was very hot. When people started chanting, ‘Carol, please,’ it was haunting and unnerving. It was quiet, and you heard all these people coming in slowly. It had a very eerie feeling. It was incredible looking around, seeing all the people in tears, beautiful and haunting.”

The actress explains Zosia’s point of view: “When I realized that I’m drugged and you see me having an emotional reaction, it triggers the whole world having an emotional reaction where everyone is crying. It’s not that we feel betrayed by Carol, it’s that we are sad that she feels so bad, that she feels like she has to do this so she doesn’t experience what we have to offer. The world is saddened by that, not because she [drugged Zosia].”

To prepare to play a character so calm, centered, and joyful, Wydra says, “I looked at different spiritual leaders, did a lot of meditation, and a lot of body relaxation.” The actress says that Zosia maintains her tranquility because “I know that once [Carol] experiences the goodness of this new world, she will know how special it is.” That is one powerful virus.

Carol and Zosia may be out of synch, but Seehorn and Wydra are aligned. “Rhea is an incredible scene partner,” Wydra says. “We rehearsed this scene many times. We talked about the levels of how far we take the scene, where it goes, and how tragic this scene is. It was a lot of fun to do some of the stunts — falling and things.” And don’t count Zosia out. Despite the terrible incident, Wydra says, “It’s a very tender relationship that [Carol and Zosia] create. The relationship deepens as it goes on.”

Pluribus, Fridays, Apple TV