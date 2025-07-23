Brandi Passante has been a staple on Storage Wars since Season 1. She initially appeared on the show alongside longtime partner Jarrod Schulz and has continued to serve as a buyer following his exit at the end of Season 13.

However, there was a brief period in 2014 where Passante was seen on Storage Wars in a lesser capacity. Scroll down for a refresher on why she briefly left the show.

Why did Brandi Passante leave Storage Wars?

Passante left the A&E show to film a spinoff with Schulz. The two starred in Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job for one Season in 2014. The series aired for eight episodes and followed the couple in their everyday lives with kids Cameron and Payton.

However, once the spinoff was canceled, Passante and Schulz returned to Storage Wars. Despite her brief hiatus from the show, Passante has always been considered a main cast member.

Are Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz still together?

No, Passante and Schulz split in 2018. They were still together while filming Season 12 of Storage Wars, which premiered in November of that year. However, by the Season 13 premiere in 2021, Passante confirmed the news of their breakup.

“I’m not with Jarrod anymore,” she shared. The two had been dating since 1999. They never legally tied the knot.

Although they both continued to film Storage Wars for Season 13, they auctioned separately. That was Schulz’s final season. He was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence battery in 2021 after a dispute at a bar that allegedly involved Passante, according to TMZ.

While A&E has not commented on the reason for Schulz’s departure, fans have speculated that his arrest is why he’s no longer involved with the show.

Passante and Schulz do not appear to be on good terms today. She told The Dad Diary in 2020 that she considers herself a single mother. “I have them all the time,” she shared. “Twenty-four, seven, they’re here with me, so I have to navigate that.” She also shaded Schulz by adding, “I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it’s the scary dad voice in the background that we’re missing.”

