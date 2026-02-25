Storage Wars returns with a brand new season on Saturday, February 28, and the cast will still be missing Gunter Nezhoda, who died in 2023. While Gunter was not a regular cast member on the show, he appeared every so often with his son, Rene Nezhoda, and provided comedic relief for viewers.

Rene shared the news of his father’s death in an emotional social media video in March 2023. Gunter was 67 when he died. Scroll down to learn more about what happened.

What happened to Gunter Nezhoda?

Gunter died after privately battling lung cancer. “Last night, he passed away in his sleep peacefully from complications from lung cancer,” Rene shared. “He had all kinds of holes in his lungs and there’s nothing else the doctors could do.”

Rene explained that Gunter had received his diagnosis six months earlier in 2022. “I haven’t really talked about anything because we kept it private,” he shared. “We thought he was going to fully recover, but unfortunately, he didn’t.”

He concluded his video by thanking fans for their support and for showing his dad so much love over the years.

Was Gunter Nezhoda a smoker?

Yes, according to Rene, Gunter was a smoker. “He’s been smoking for 30 years,” Rene said in his video. “Not the last time, but he’s been smoking for a long time.”

What was Gunter Nezhoda known for?

In addition to starring on Storage Wars, Gunter was also known as an actor and photographer. He has a handful of acting credits on IMDb and, per his biography, his photography was used by companies including Microsoft, Ford, and Big-O Tires. His work was also featured in magazines and other advertisements.

Gunter was born in Austria, then lived in Germany for 10 years before moving to Las Vegas.

Storage Wars, Season 17 Premiere, Saturday, February 28, 9/8c, A&E