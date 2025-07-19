Do you believe in Magic? The Owens sisters are back in bewitching action in Practical Magic 2, the forthcoming sequel to the 1998 romantic fantasy film Practical Magic, and Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are back on set together.

Kidman celebrated the start of filming in an Instagram video she posted on Friday, July 18. In the clip, she hugs Bullock and presses her cheek to her costar’s.

“The witches are back. Owens sisters’ first day on set!” Kidman wrote in the video’s caption, adding a sparkles emoji and the hashtag #PracticalMagic.

In the original Practical Magic — directed by Griffin Dunne and based on a 1995 novel by Alice Hoffman — Kidman and Bullock played Gillian “Gilly” Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters dealing with a curse upon the Owens family’s love lives and a reappearance (or two) of Gilly’s abusive boyfriend.

A mix of romantic comedy, supernatural fantasy, and dark relationship drama, Practical Magicdidn’t leave critics spellbound upon its release. The movie has a 26 percent Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s critics consensus asserting the film’s “jarring tonal shifts sink what little potential its offbeat story may have.”

Practical Magic also didn’t wow moviegoers, earning just $68 million worldwide against a production budget of $60 million, according to The Numbers. Yet the film has become a cult classic in the intervening years, with The Atlantic’s David Sims calling it “[a] kind of expensive mainstream-studio experiment that’s too weird to dismiss — a work that wove dark themes about gender and power into an ostensible crowd-pleasing comedy” in a 2018 reassessment.

By June 2024, Kidman and Bullock were in talks for a sequel, and this May, Warner Bros. slated Practical Magic for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026. Susanne Bier — who directed Bullock in Bird Box and Kidman in The Undoing and The Perfect Couple — is helming the sequel. Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) and Georgia Pritchett (Succession) wrote the screenplay, which is reportedly based on another book in Hoffman’s Practical Magic series, Variety reports.

Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing will once again play Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny, respectively. And they’ll be joined by new cast members include Lee Pace (Foundation), Joey King (The Act), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle) and Solly McLeod (Tom Jones).

Practical Magic 2, In Theaters, September 18, 2026