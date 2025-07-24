Lee Pace Reveals New Details About ‘Practical Magic 2’: ‘What a Privilege’

There are some things we know for certain: Practical Magic is getting a second life, and Lee Pace is one of the latest additions to the coven.

Along with a few other new and returning faces, the Foundation actor will star next to Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, who are reprising their roles as the witchy Owens sisters. The 1998 original follows their characters, Gillian and Sally, as they deal with a family curse that destroys any chance they have at love. It was adapted from author Alice Hoffman’s book of the same name.

The sequel movie’s exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but according to producer Denise Di Novi, it will draw from Hoffman’s 2021 follow-up to Practical Magic, The Book of Magic. Though readers might be able to take a stab at which character Pace will be playing, the actor told TV Insider that that info is under lock and key for now. Still, Pace was able to offer up a few details.

“I can say that we’ve started filming, and it is as cool as you think it is,” Pace told us on July 17. A few days later, Kidman gave fans their first glimpse of the sequel, which rolls into theaters next September. In the clip, the Owens sisters appear to be hugging over two gravestones. “It’s really a lot of fun,” Pace added.

The actor counts himself among the cult classic’s legions of fans. “I loved how chill the movie was,” Pace gushed. “You know, [Sally and Gillian] were both so cool and the witchy elements were… There’s no CGI. Like, the spells were spells. I love that the calling tree equals all of the neighborhood ladies standing around with broomsticks in their hands. It’s great. It’s brilliant.”

Based on the comments made by Di Novi, fans can likely expect the sequel to share the original’s vibe. “We’re cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people,” she told EW. “We’re not going to reinvent the wheel.”

Pace’s excitement extends to working with his new castmates. Though both he and Bullock appeared in the 2006 crime drama Infamous, they didn’t have any scenes together, but that won’t be the case in Practical Magic 2. “I mean, what a privilege to work with Sandra Bullock,” he said. “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to share scenes with her.”

Practical Magic 2, September 18, 2026, In Theaters