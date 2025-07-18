Welcome back to Wakanda, reimagined through a bold new lens.

The Disney+ animated anthology limited series Eyes of Wakanda presents single-serving stories that explore the lives of the kingdom’s residents, expanding the world of Marvel’s Black Panther and building on the film’s legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spanning through history, the series follows key figures throughout Wakanda’s history, individuals whose actions helped shape the foundation of the nation as it’s known today.

Here’s what to know about Eyes of Wakanda, including voice talent, where to watch, and the creative minds behind the scenes.

When and where will Eyes of Wakanda premiere?

The four-episode series will premiere on Disney+ on August 27. Originally scheduled for August 6, the release was pushed back, likely to avoid clashing with the debut of Marvel’s Fantastic Four film.

What is Eyes of Wakanda about?

Set in the MCU’s “Sacred Timeline,” Eyes of Wakanda is directly connected to the films Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The animated action-adventure series follows Wakandan warriors known as the Hatut Zeraze, the secret police of Wakanda. They carry out dangerous missions around the globe to retrieve Vibranium artifacts that were misplaced or stolen and return them to their homeland.

Who is the voice talent behind Eyes of Wakanda?

Winnie Harlow will play Noni, a former member of the Dora Milaje, an elite group of female warriors who serve as the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther and the royal family of Wakanda (the name roughly translates to “adored ones” in Wakandan). The series will explore the circumstances behind Noni’s departure from the prestigious group.

Cress Williams will play Lion, a Wakandan pirate who is attempting to make the most of technology he liberated from his home country.

The cast also includes Anika Noni Rose, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, and Steve Toussaint.

Who is behind the making of Eyes of Wakanda?

Developed by original Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who serves as the series executive producer, Todd Harris will act as showrunner and director for the animated series.

Eyes of Wakanda, series premiere, August 27, Disney+