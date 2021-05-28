Danai Gurira Set to Reprise Her Role as Okoye in ‘Black Panther’ Disney+ Series

Danai Gurira is said to be reprising her role as Okoye in not just Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie but also a spinoff series for Disney+.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, who noted that Gurira’s attorney Jamie Mandelbaum brokered a deal for the actress to return for the Black Panther sequel and “an origin spinoff series for Disney+.” Gurira starred in the first movie as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje and the head of Wakandan armed forces. Disney has yet to comment on the report.

A Black Panther series would be the latest in a string of Marvel spinoffs to land on the streamer in recent months. Scarlet Witch and Vision had their own satirical sitcom in WandaVision, while Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes led The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which wrapped up its six-episode run last month. The latter series also saw Florence Kasumba reprising her role as Dora Milaje member Ayo, so there is already precedent for Black Panther characters appearing in Disney+’s version of the MCU.

Many more Marvel TV series will hit the streamer in the coming months, starting with Loki, premiering in June, which will see Tom Hiddleston returning to his famous role as the God of Mischief. A spinoff centered around Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye is expected later in the year; this will be followed by Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, who will be played by newcomer Iman Vellani. Other series in the works include: Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and I Am Groot.

Gurira played fan-favorite Michonne in The Walking Dead for eight years before exiting the zombie drama last March, though there is a possibility for a return in a future Rick Grimes movie or spinoff series. In the meantime, the Tony-nominated playwright (Eclipsed) will be serving as showrunner for the HBO Max limited series Americanah, starring her Black Panther co-star, Lupita Nyong’o.