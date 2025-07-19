Shark Week’s Dance Fever, ‘Patience’ Finale, Chrissy Metz Finds ‘Faith in the Flames,’ WNBA All-Star Game

Warner Bros. Discovery

Dancing With Sharks

Special

SUNDAY: It’s probably too much to expect a foxtrot when scuba-diving shark experts tango with sharks in a cheeky stunt kicking off the 37th edition of Shark Week. Tom Bergeron, the first and still unsurpassed host of Dancing with the Stars, emcees this offbeat competition in which experienced scuba-diving shark experts perform underwater routines, partnering with actual sharks. (Guess who takes lead?) Judges include a Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance? veteran, Allison Holker, alongside adventure-TV host and shark conservation advocate Kinga Phillips and, reminding us not to take it all too seriously, comedian Pete Holmes. Following this special, Shark Week gets back on brand with a new installment of Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus (9/8c) and a report on Great White Assassins (10/9c), in which Shark Week veteran Dickie Chivell poses as an orca to see how great whites react. Not well, I imagine.

Eagle Eye Drama/Toon Aerts

Patience

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: The compelling British crime drama, based on the French series Astrid et Raphaëlle, ends its first season with DI Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) defying her bosses’ order to stop investigating the death of a man who collapses after a coughing fit on a bus, his fingerprints chemically removed. She also puts her health at risk, but not before piquing the interest of her autistic helper, Patience (Ella Maisy Purvis), telling her, “I can’t leave a puzzle unsolved any more than you can.” Patience also grapples with a puzzle that could shed light on the mother who left her during her childhood.

Lifetime

Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz stars in the fact-based story of Nichole, a heroic nurse who rises to the horrific occasion when wildfires consume her town of Paradise, California. While going above and beyond her duties to protect her patients and evacuate them from the encroaching disaster, she’s also desperate to learn the fate of her husband Nick (Colin Moss) and their children.

WNBA All-Star Game

Special 8:30/7:30c

SATURDAY: Fans of the WNBA are known to exhibit Caitlin Fever, after superstar shooter Caitlin Clark, whose team, the Indiana Fever, is hosting this year’s all-star women’s basketball game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Unfortunately, a groin injury has sidelined Clark from playing, though she’s one of the teams’ captains. Clark says she’ll be there, helping head coach Sandy Bordello of the New York Liberty as they take on a rival team of all-stars, captained by Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, whose head coach Cheryl Reeve will perform similar duties during this matchup of top talent.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age

9/8c

SUNDAY: The honeymoon doesn’t last long for Gladys (Taissa Farmiga), the new Duchess of Buckingham, upon arriving at the family castle and discovering that her nouveau riche background in New York City hasn’t quite prepared her for adjusting to British traditions dating back to 1612. While her sister-in-law Lady Sarah (Hattie Morahan) makes Gladys feel like a third wheel in her own marriage, her parents Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George (Morgan Spector) back home wonder how their daughter is coping. But George has other business headaches to contend with, and their son Larry (Harry Richardson) pursues his own romantic future.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: