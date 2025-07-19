Shark Week’s Dance Fever, ‘Patience’ Finale, Chrissy Metz Finds ‘Faith in the Flames,’ WNBA All-Star Game
Discovery’s 37th Shark Week kicks off with an underwater dance competition hosted by Dancing with the Stars alum Tom Bergeron. The British mystery series Patience ends its first season. This Is Us star Chrissy Metz plays a heroic nurse in Lifetime’s Faith in the Flames. Top female basketball stars compete in the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, but without superstar Caitlin Clark, who’s sidelined by injury.
Dancing With Sharks
SUNDAY: It’s probably too much to expect a foxtrot when scuba-diving shark experts tango with sharks in a cheeky stunt kicking off the 37th edition of Shark Week. Tom Bergeron, the first and still unsurpassed host of Dancing with the Stars, emcees this offbeat competition in which experienced scuba-diving shark experts perform underwater routines, partnering with actual sharks. (Guess who takes lead?) Judges include a Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance? veteran, Allison Holker, alongside adventure-TV host and shark conservation advocate Kinga Phillips and, reminding us not to take it all too seriously, comedian Pete Holmes. Following this special, Shark Week gets back on brand with a new installment of Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus (9/8c) and a report on Great White Assassins (10/9c), in which Shark Week veteran Dickie Chivell poses as an orca to see how great whites react. Not well, I imagine.
Patience
SUNDAY: The compelling British crime drama, based on the French series Astrid et Raphaëlle, ends its first season with DI Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) defying her bosses’ order to stop investigating the death of a man who collapses after a coughing fit on a bus, his fingerprints chemically removed. She also puts her health at risk, but not before piquing the interest of her autistic helper, Patience (Ella Maisy Purvis), telling her, “I can’t leave a puzzle unsolved any more than you can.” Patience also grapples with a puzzle that could shed light on the mother who left her during her childhood.
Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story
SATURDAY: This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz stars in the fact-based story of Nichole, a heroic nurse who rises to the horrific occasion when wildfires consume her town of Paradise, California. While going above and beyond her duties to protect her patients and evacuate them from the encroaching disaster, she’s also desperate to learn the fate of her husband Nick (Colin Moss) and their children.
WNBA All-Star Game
SATURDAY: Fans of the WNBA are known to exhibit Caitlin Fever, after superstar shooter Caitlin Clark, whose team, the Indiana Fever, is hosting this year’s all-star women’s basketball game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Unfortunately, a groin injury has sidelined Clark from playing, though she’s one of the teams’ captains. Clark says she’ll be there, helping head coach Sandy Bordello of the New York Liberty as they take on a rival team of all-stars, captained by Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, whose head coach Cheryl Reeve will perform similar duties during this matchup of top talent.
The Gilded Age
SUNDAY: The honeymoon doesn’t last long for Gladys (Taissa Farmiga), the new Duchess of Buckingham, upon arriving at the family castle and discovering that her nouveau riche background in New York City hasn’t quite prepared her for adjusting to British traditions dating back to 1612. While her sister-in-law Lady Sarah (Hattie Morahan) makes Gladys feel like a third wheel in her own marriage, her parents Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George (Morgan Spector) back home wonder how their daughter is coping. But George has other business headaches to contend with, and their son Larry (Harry Richardson) pursues his own romantic future.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Saturday, 8/7c, OWN): The reality series returns for a 10th season, charting relationship and parenting highs and lows in the Alabama community.
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Saturday, 9/8c, National Geographic): The Emmy-winning investigative series opens its fifth season with journalist Mariana van Zeller exposing the operation and influence of Mexican cartels within the United States.
- CBS News Sunday Morning (Sunday, 9 am/ET, check local listings): Ben Mankiewicz interviews Kathy Bates, nominated this week at age 77 as outstanding lead actress for Matlock, and Luke Burbank profiles Somebody Somewhere star Bridget Everett, who wasn’t so fortunate in the TV comedy sweepstakes.
- Collector’s Call (Sunday, 6:30/5:30c, MeTV): With the new Smurfs movie now in theaters, what better time to visit superfan Andrew Somer and his impressive treasury of Smurf memorabilia.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): In “Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” chief climate correspondent Bill Weir explores the trend of contemporary music stars and festivals that are trying to reduce their eco footprint.
- Nautilus (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): Crisis piles upon crisis in the period adventure as the crew tangles with a giant electric eel that drags the submersible dangerously close to a volcanic “Ring of Fire,” while spores send the shipmates into hallucinatory trances.
- Grantchester (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS): Alphy’s (Rishi Nair) birthday celebration is marred by, what else, a murder when a local rocker is found dead in a “working men’s club.” The investigation triggers the vicar’s curiosity about the letter his birth mother left him. And while one relationship appears to end, another takes a giant leap forward.
- The Institute (Sunday, 9/8c, MGM+): “What is that place?” freelance night cop Tim (Ben Barnes) wonders about the top-secret Institute on the outskirts of small-town Dennison, Maine. Clearly Tim doesn’t yet know he’s the hero of a Stephen King story, in which adolescent mentalists like Luke (Joe Freeman) are trapped in the sinister facility, being tested and tortured to exploit their psychic abilities.