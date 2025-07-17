‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Speaks Out After Rival’s Stunning Win

[The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Thursday, July 17, episode of Jeopardy!]

Scott Riccardi was trying to keep his winning streak going on Jeopardy! by playing his 11th game. One of his opponents spoke out after an incredible game.

Riccardi, from Somerville, New Jersey, had a 10-day total of $262,101. He cracked the top 20 winners of all time and has quickly moved up that leaderboard. On Thursday, July 17, he played against Marisa Cohen, from New York, New York, and Chad Biele, from Atlanta, Georgia.

“With a 10th win in yesterday’s game, our champion, Scott Riccardi, earned official double-digit Super Champion status, something we haven’t seen here since Adriana Harmeyer went on her run in Season 40,” host Ken Jennings said at the beginning of the episode.

Riccardi, an engineer, dominated the first part of the game by answering all of the clues correctly until he found the Daily Double. With $2,400 in his bank, he made it a true Daily Double. In “There’s Always a Time,” the clue read, “The name of a chain known until 1946 as Tote’m Stores reflected these new opening & closing times of day.” “What is 7-11?” he answered correctly. This gave him $4,800 and a huge lead over his opponents, who both had $0.

The reigning champion got a clue wrong, which allowed Biele, a public relations professional, to swoop in and get on the board. By the first commercial break, he had answered two questions, and Cohen, a magazine writer and editor, answered one, but got it wrong. This still gave Riccardi a huge lead.

By the end of the round, Riccardi had $12,800. Cohen moved to second place with $2,400. Biele had $1,800.

In Double Jeopardy, Biele found the first Daily Double on the first clue in “Britishisms.” He made it a true Daily Double, trying to move into second place. The clue was “This phrase, meaning have a chat, features a facial movement, but to the Welsh, it means their cup is empty.” Beile shook his head and didn’t give an answer. He dropped down to $0. The correct response was chin wag.

Riccardi found the last DD a few clues later. He still had the lead with $13,600 and wagered $4,000. In “Opera Characters,” the clue read, “Henry Kissinger & Zhou Enlai are surprisingly melodic in this John Adams opera from 1987.” He answered correctly — “What is Nixon in China?” — giving him $17,600.

For the rest of the round, Riccardi answered 18 clues correctly and only one incorrectly. There were three Triple Stumpers. Cohen got three right. Biele got two wrong and one right, putting him in the red for Final Jeopardy.

By the end, Riccardi had an incredible $40,000, which was “the highest we’ve seen all season at this point in the game,” according to Jennings. Cohen was in second with $5,200. Biele had -$2,000.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “American Novels.” The clue was: “A critic described this novel as ‘a man from down south sitting in a manhole up north… & signifying about how he got here.'” The correct response was, “What is Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison?” Neither contestant got it right.

Cohen answered with, “What is On The Road?” She wagered $712, giving her a final total of $4,488. Riccardi didn’t know the answer and wrote, “What is ?” He wagered $20,000, leaving him with $20,000. He was the night’s winner, with an 11-day total of $282,101. That moved him to 16th place, ahead of Seth Wilson who has $265,002, according to The Jeopardy Fan (check out the sidebar with All-Time Winnings). Riccardi will be back on Friday for his 12th game.

Despite losing to a super champion and not qualifying for Final Jeopardy, Biele kept a positive attitude and shared his thoughts on Reddit. “Excited for my Jeopardy! debut tonight! A lifelong dream come true, and to go up against a Super Champion no less!” he wrote.

For Final Jeopardy, Biele said he would have guessed Bonfire of the Vanities by Tom Wolfe. “Certainly wasn’t the result I was hoping for, but I got to be on Jeopardy! Got unlucky with competition and categories, but that’s show business, baby!” he ended.