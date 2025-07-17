‘General Hospital’ Star Tristan Rogers Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

General Hospital actor Tristan Rogers has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The Emmy-winning star shared the news on Thursday, July 17, though he did not disclose the specific type of cancer.

“Beloved Emmy-winning actor Tristan Rogers, best known for his role as Robert Scorpio on the daytime drama, General Hospital, is sharing with fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer,” publicist Anthony Turk said in a statement. “While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family. As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

“Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years,” the statement continues. “This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Rogers is best known for his role as D.A. Robert Scorpio, a character that first took up residence in the fictional Port Charles in 1980, and has returned to the long-running soap opera periodically since he originated the role.

The last time General Hospital fans saw the actor in the role of Scorpio was November 2024, when the character left town with his ex-wife, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms).

The Aussie actor also played the malicious Colin Atkinson in The Young and the Restless and Hunter on The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as roles on Walker, Texas Ranger and Family Law. In 2020, Rogers earned recognition at the Daytime Emmy Awards for his performance in the digital drama series Studio City. He has also voiced animated characters in popular kids’ shows, including The Wild Thornberrys, Batman Beyond, and The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest.