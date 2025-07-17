Joanna Bacon, who was best known for roles in Love Actually and Breeders, has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by the Harlow Theater Company more than a month after Bacon’s death on June 14 following a battle with cancer.

“It is with much sadness that we inform our HTC members past and present of the passing of Jo Bacon on June 14th following a short and brave battle against cancer,” the statement said, per Deadline. “Many of our members will remember Jo and her force of nature, her wit, her fun, her passion and her natural ability as an actor. She became a member of Harlow Theatre Company at its inception in 1978. She appeared in many plays in iconic roles such as Portia in The Merchant of Venice, Maddie in Dirty Linen and Beverly in Abigail’s Party along with reviews, musicals and pantomimes all at the Harlow Playhouse.”

Bacon’s most recent role was in the television series Moonflower Murders. She appeared in six episodes in 2024. Prior to that, she was on Breeders for 30 episodes from 2020 to 2023. In Britain, she was also known for her appearances in BBC’s EastEnders.

In Love Actually, Bacon played the mother of Natalie (Martine McCutcheon). She answered the door when Hugh Grant‘s character, the Prime Minister, came to call on her daughter.

“She popped up on our televisions many times in various drama series,” the Harlow Theater Company continued. “Her most notable role lately was as Jackie in four series of Breeders and as Phylis in Moonflower Murders with Lesley Manville. Her next job was to be a character in Sharon Morgan’s next series Mandy. Jo will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. She continued to support HTC attending many of our productions. She would settle herself in the front row with a notebook and watched with a critical eye and her passion for theatre. She never forgot to praise our work. Thank you, Jo. RIP Darling!”