Two weeks after it was revealed that Connie Francis had been hospitalized, the singer was died at the age of 87. Best known for her hits including “Who’s Sorry Now?” and “Pretty Little Baby,” Francis was the first female solo artist to have a No. 1 hit on the Billboard 100 charts.

The news was confirmed by Ron Roberts, who is Francis’ friend and the president of her record label. “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” Francis wrote via Facebook on Thursday, July 17. “I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”

On July 2, Francis took to Facebook herself to update fans on her health. “Hello Everyone — As many of you may now have learned through Cousin Brucie’s Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing,” she wrote. “I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

Later that day, she provided an update, adding, ” I am pleased to advise that following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room. Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie.”

On July 4, she posted again, writing, “Hello Everyone, Today I am feeling much better after a good night, and wanted to take this opportunity of wishing you all a happy Fourth of July. Thank you all for your continued kind thoughts and prayers. A happy Independence Day to you and your loved ones. Love, Connie.” Since then, her page has had no updates.

Despite being released in 1962, Francis’ hit “Pretty Little Baby” recently went viral on TikTok. Her song “Everbody’s Somebody’s Fool” was the first track by a solo female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

During her career, Francis struggled with mental health issues following the murder of her brother, George, being raped in a motel room, and more. She survived a suicide attempt in the 1980s.

“I was misdiagnosed as bipolar, ADD, ADHD, and a few other letters the scientific community had never heard of,” Francis once told The Village Voice. “A few years later, I was discovered to have had post-traumatic stress disorder following a horrendous string of events in my life.”

Francis was in a relationship with singer Bobby Darin, although her father tried to keep them apart, before his death at the age of 37 in 1973. She was married four times, first to Dick Kanellis in 1964, then briefly to Izzy Marion in 1971 for less than a year. Her third husband was Joseph Garzilli, whom she adopted a son, Joseph Garzilli Jr. with. They tied the knot in 1971 and split six years later. Her fourth marriage was to Bob Parkinson for just a few months in 1985.

In 2003, Francis began dating Tony Ferretti. They were together until his death in 2022.