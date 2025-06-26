He’s back! After a three-season hiatus, Dave Hester is making his return to Storage Wars in Season 16. Since he’s one of the OG stars of the series, fans are buzzing over his comeback.

Hester previously starred on Storage Wars from Seasons 1 through 3, then took a break for Season 4 before returning for Seasons 5 through 12. His absence in Seasons 13, 14, and 15 was definitely noticed. So, what happened? Scroll down for a refresh on why Hester left the show.

Why did Dave Hester leave Storage Wars?

Hester did not participate in Storage Wars from Seasons 13 to 15 because of health issues. These seasons were between 2021 and 2023, which is when Hester was recovering from a stroke he suffered in November 2018.

He told TMZ he woke up having trouble breathing and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a hemorrhagic stroke. Testing determined that he had sleep apnea, which caused oxygen deprivation while he was sleeping. That, paired with high blood pressure, caused the stroke.

After spending days in the ICU, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility for a month. By the time of the September 2019 interview, he still wasn’t fully recovered.

Was Dave Hester fired from Storage Wars?

Hester’s previous Season 4 break was for an entirely different reason, though. He was briefly fired from the series after filing a lawsuit claiming that Storage Wars was staged and scripted, per Looper.

In his suit, Hester alleged, among other claims, “The truth is that Defendants regularly salt or plant the storage lockers that are the subject of the auctions portrayed on the Series with valuable or unusual items to create drama and suspense for the show. Defendants have even gone so far as to stage entire storage units and will enlist the cooperation of the owners of the storage facilities to stage entire units.”

A spokesperson for A&E responded with a statement insisting, “There is no staging involved. The items uncovered in the storage units are the actual items featured on the show,” per USA Today. They also terminated Hester, leading him to sue for wrongful termination, according to Looper.

The parties ended up reaching a settlement, which is why Hester returned to the show.

Storage Wars, Season 16, Saturdays, 9/8c, A&E