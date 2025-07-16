[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.]

The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with more drama for the couples at the center of the Prime Video show’s third and final season, among which are Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman), the best friend and brother of protagonist Belly (Lola Tung).

While the debate over who Belly should end up with — Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) — rages on, one element from author Jenny Han‘s book We’ll Always Have Summer, the third installment of the trilogy, has changed quite a bit. As fans saw in the second episode of Season 3, Jeremiah proposed to his girlfriend after making up following his spring break indiscretion, but it wasn’t Belly’s hope for a brighter future that motivated the step toward marriage. Instead, it was a car accident that left Steven’s fate unclear initially.

Ultimately, Steven was fine, but it reminded the characters that life is short and to hold loved ones closely. This event seemingly pushed Jeremiah to propose to Belly, who also accepted Taylor’s advice of giving him a second chance after he cheated. After all, Taylor and Steven were cheating on their significant others with each other, as the opening episode reveal.

“Steven and Taylor have probably broken up and gotten back together countless times,” Spencer tells TV Insider. And it’s after a time-jump that “we meet them again,” she says.

“We’re in a bit of a very different place than where we left off,” Kaufman confirms.

And while we’re certainly team Taylor and Steven, did two people cheating cancel out their wrongs? No, but it feels like their situation is being used to justify Belly’s acceptance of Jeremiah’s cheating. While we’re only two episodes in, it’s clear that the book plot of Jeremiah cheating and proposing to patch up the mistake needed some tweaking for TV viewers to accept it, but did Taylor and Steven have to be the reason for it? We’re not so sure.

Meanwhile, a closer look at Steven’s work life hinted at a rivalry with coworker Denise (Isabella Briggs), but could that be teeing up something bigger? Only time will tell, but Kaufman says, “That’s a really interesting relationship that I’m excited for the audience to explore because, I think she brings the best out of Steven and something that we kind of haven’t seen before.” Could a new romance be on the horizon for him? Right now, things are rather prickly between Steven and Denise, the latter of whom looks down on him a bit.

“This season’s a lot about change and getting out of that youthful energy,” Kaufman shares. Do you think Taylor and Steven’s current situationship justifies Belly’s acceptance of Jeremiah’s cheating and proposal? Let us know in the poll below, and sound off in the comments section.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Wednesdays, Prime Video