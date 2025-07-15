‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Issues ‘Zero Tolerance’ Social Media Policy Ahead of Season 3

Paige Strout
Comments
Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer on Season 3 of Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'
Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The Summer I Turned Pretty is asking fans to spread love online ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere.

The official social media accounts of the Prime Video series have issued “Community Guidelines” for viewers to follow as the new season airs. “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical,” read a Monday, July 14, online statement. “Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

The show emphasized the rules in a follow-up post, writing, “We have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech.” Fans will be “banned’ from the series’ social channels if they engage in “hate speech or bullying, targeting our cast and crew, [or] harassing or doxxing members of the community.”

TSITP‘s fan base is a strong one, with many fans voicing their strong opinions about whether Belly (Lola Tung) should end up with Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) via social media.

“And this is the reason why I am team jeremiah!! everyone deserves someone who lifts you up, makes you feel wanted, loves you unconditionally, makes sure you are so loved, hypes you up no matter what and shows that he WANTS you!!” one fan wrote via X earlier this year.

A different fan shared via X, “The way that most of the cast is team conrad or team belly (which is team conrad in disguise) is cracking me up.”

Tung opened up about how the passion behind both sides of the show’s main love triangle can be good and bad in an interview with Teen Vogue published on Thursday, July 10.

“I think we see with a lot of these love-triangle stories, people want the leading girl to end up with someone,” she said. “When people have an attachment to the characters, they want to see it come together at the end. I’m so grateful that they care so much, but people get a little scary about it.”

The actress continued, “Please don’t threaten to kill someone if something doesn’t go your way — I promise you, it’s not that serious. Jenny [Han] is so smart and she cares so much about the story and making it the best story that it can be. It will be okay.”

TSITP is based on Han’s book trilogy of the same name. Season 3 will follow the series’ third novel, We’ll Always Have Summer, and will see Belly struggle with her old feelings for Conrad while trying to take the next step in her relationship with Jeremiah.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, July 16, 3am/2c, Prime Video

