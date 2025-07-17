The twisty Revival continues to take viewers down the rabbit hole of what’s going on in Wausau. Based on the best-selling Image Comics series from Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, the Syfy series centers on the mystery surrounding how residents there came back to life within a specific two-week period of dying.

Deputy Dana Cypress (Melanie Scrofano) and her dad Sheriff Wayne Cypress (David James Elliott) have been investigating the origins of these revivers that act like they once were before what has been dubbed “Revival Day”. Among the big questions to answer is how Dana’s sister Martha “Em” (Romy Weltman) was murdered to become a reviver in the first place. Not to mention who killed Professor Aaron Weimer (Gianpaola Venuta) and shot Dana in the woods.

The show’s premise proves right up the alley of Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk. The popular WWE superstar is one of the biggest fans of The Walking Dead, even appearing on Talking Dead multiple times to discuss the zombie post-apocalyptic universe. Although as the popular grappler would say this is a unique story all its own. The proud Chicagoan has developed quite the acting resume in his own right with credits on Mayans M.C., Heels and films like The Girl on the Third Floor and Jakob’s Wife.

On Revival, Punk plays a drug dealer Anthony “Tony” Check, the older brother of Andrew (Matt Willis) and Adam (Joe Delfin). It’s far different than the straight edge lifestyle the actor leads. Aside from a phone call and an agreement between him and Dana that the Check family wouldn’t go after the Cypress’, audiences haven’t seen much of Tony. That changes during the July 17 episode “Bloodlines” where this nefarious figure returns to town from across the border and his reviver-related plan comes into focus.

It’s a busy time for Punk, who is enjoying a hot streak in WWE with SummerSlam on the horizon. We caught up with “The Best in the World” to talk about Revival and his career revival in the ring.

I know you’re a big comic book guy. How much of Revival did you know prior to signing on for the role?

CM Punk: The bane of my existence is reading comic books and everything winds up being notoriously late because everybody’s favorite saying in comic books is deadlines. Not all creators meet them. I still shop at Challengers Comics in Chicago, Illinois. They turned me on to Revival issue 1. Since I travel so much, I don’t buy individual comics anymore. I wait for trade paperbacks, which really backs me up. By the time Revival had become a television show I had read the entire thing. I knew the source material. I got to meet Tim Seeley, and I think it was Aaron Koontz, on the set of a movie I did called Girl on the Third Floor when they were initially talking. They said, “Hey, we’re developing this. We want you to be a part of it. We know you’re a big fan.” That was a while ago. So, it’s cool to see it all come to fruition with me getting to be a part of this stellar cast. I’m surrounded by stellar talent. I think everybody on the show is amazing.

This is a very Tony-heavy episode as far as what happens. What did you think of how his presence was built up?

You see the other Check brothers. They are big baddies. They are scary. They have messed up teeth and are kind of hooligans and criminals. Then you introduce their older brother and immediately make them a little bit synonymous. “Oh, there’s another one. Oh, he is the leader.” I think they did a good job setting the table for who Anthony “Tony” Check is. The episode is very Tony Check-oriented. He is an opportunistic guy. He recognizes that with the revivers there is a new business opportunity in Wausau. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He is a gruesome dude.

I definitely see a little Negan in Tony.

It’s the beard. It’s the salt and pepper beard. It’s the movie star-good looks. Listen, when Jeffrey Dean Morgan is too expensive and Jon Hamm is too busy, I’m the guy they call and am 100 percent okay with that. I’m proud to be number three in that three-man race. That is some good-looking, fantastic, fun actors. I think Anthony Check is a low-level hood who has thoughts of becoming a much bigger, more important level hood if that makes sense. My inspiration was the source material. I feel the television show has stuck close to the source material. That is refreshing in this day and age. You see all these big superhero movies, reboots all the time. So, Revival is a really original creative story. Nobody is trying to change that. They are going from the printed page to the silver screen. I think that is very important, especially with this story.

When you watch and find out the premise of the show, there are a lot of real world overarching themes, especially with what we’re seeing in the world today. How do you take that all in?

I think there are certain elements and topical things that are always going to be relevant. I think civil rights should always be relevant. I would love a day when it’s not relevant, but the only way that is going to happen is for everybody to have equal rights, which I feel like we’re still fighting for. Immigration is going to be a hot button topic. Borders and all these things are obviously in the news now, so there is a sci-fi twist to that in the show. You make a pretty interesting point. I watch the show for what it is as a comic adaptation, but you are getting me thinking now. There are a lot of themes in there that make you think.

What do you want to say to viewers before watching this pretty eventful episode coming up?

I think people, especially fans of the source material comic book are going to love this episode. They are going to love the show. I’ve been blown away by the show. It’s written so smartly and so sharply. It’s so great to see because I was such a fan of the source material. Everyone is going to draw comparisons to The Walking Dead with zombies, but it’s not that. It’s something completely different and very refreshing to me. I watch the show and am a fan of the show and then I go [to my wife], “Look honey, I’m on the show!” It’s so cool. It’s really neat to be part of something like this. Everyone I got to work with on the show from Melanie to Romy killed it during every episode. I’m watching them and having a conversation. They are sisters. They are just so good at what they do and just drag me in. They are both underrated with their comedic timing. I think the show really shows that. Maybe not this particular episode. It’s on the little darker side of things, but I love those ladies. They are a joy to watch.

It’s fun seeing you in this role that is different from what we see in WWE. Do you find it’s easier to get these opportunities thanks to those like Dave Bautista, John Cena and others who have changed the perception of the pro wrestler actor?

The pandemic really changed the way everything is done. I still have yet to do a live read. I’ve never done a live audition. Everything is where I record it, there is a Zoom meeting and I send it out in the ether. It’s a frustrating part of my job because I don’t get feedback. I can’t ask questions like, “Should I do this differently or better?” A lot of the jobs I’ve gotten are based on people I already know. The good relationships I already have. The Revival thing was in the works for a very long time.

My agency worked very diligently to secure the role for me. I think I’m honestly the only American, not just the cast, but the entire production. We filmed this show in the middle of nowhere Halifax in a time zone I wasn’t aware existed at the time. To pull some strings and get this scrubby American on the TV show with such accomplished actors, I’m forever grateful. The process is always changing. I say no to a lot of stuff too because I don’t want to be pigeonholed. I take roles I find interesting that I can also fit into my schedule. I’m not trying to peace out for six months and disappear off WWE television unless it’s the right role. So far everything has been pretty fluid and smooth and has worked.

You mentioned your wife [AJ Mendez (AJ Lee)] earlier. She has been doing great stuff outside the ring as well. Beyond Heels, do you see yourself collaborating together on a TV or movie project?

There are really two things me and my wife don’t do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It’s really the perfect relationship. She is my partner through and through. She has her things, and I have mine. When the right thing comes along, I guarantee we will work together. Although I’m not looking over her shoulder while she is slaving away at her computer telling her to write a role for me for her many projects coming up. I’m sure it will happen if it fits. And it has to fit. It can’t be forced. It can’t be her just writing something for me or vice-versa or me trying to get her slotted into something because she is my wife. She is a creative genius and extremely talented in her own right. So, anything we do end up doing together will be super fun, but it has to be the right fit.

Is there anyone in particular who has been a mentor for you on the acting side?

Just because he has been a friend for so long, Dave Bautista. I can reach out to Dave and ask him a million different questions. There are so many people I met along the way that have helped me out greatly. A lot of people on Heels like Mike O’Malley and so many. You meet so many producers, directors. Stephen Amell has been a huge help because, to me, this is his world. Any time I have questions there are definitely people who have a wealth of experience I can reach out to and get an informed opinion from.

It seems like you have found a really good career balance right now with acting and WWE. What would you say has changed from your last WWE run now more than a decade prior to today?

I don’t think I’m fighting for real estate anymore where as early in my career I was always fighting for what I thought was the way to do things. I feel like my role is 100 hundred percent more solidified now. It feels weird saying that I’m a living legend, but I’m not sure how else to say it. I’m 46 years old and have been doing this for a very long time. Pardon my French, I’m pretty f*ckin’ good at it. I know that now. It’s not me fighting and trying to prove that to people now. It’s me being more like, “We all get it now. We understand each other.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has gone on record to say he has seen this change in you and is proud of how you’ve essentially evolved. What do you say to that and working with him?

Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding. I’ve advanced in my life to a point where I have the perspective I didn’t have before. For him likewise has advanced in life to where he has experiences and knowledge he didn’t have before. Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation and kind of guide them the right way with their creativity showing through but also producing them. It’s more like, “ Maybe do it this way and see what happens.”

Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix. You can not try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion. I’m stoked being a wrestler and until I hang my boots up, I’m going to be stoked being a wrestler. I want to do the best I can with the group I have, which are some supremely talented, genius minds for the wrestling business.

You’re coming off this big gauntlet match from Raw on July 14 where you’re now set to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. What are your thoughts on getting this opportunity?

It’s exciting. A tremendous opportunity for me to get to work against arguably the best guy in the business right now. Wrestling is very subjective. It’s easy to say, “This is my favorite.” Other people may like something else or a different style. I think Gunther can do it all. The work he has put into his body and honed his craft. English isn’t his first language. There are so many people on the crew now where English is not their first language, and they cut better promos than most people who only speak English. It’s amazing. There is a wealth of talent there. I’m looking forward to putting on a show with the guy. I really don’t know what else to say. I don’t have anything bad to say about him. I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I know I am. So, it’s going to be fun at SummerSlam.

