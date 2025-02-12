[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential Season 1 Finale, “Let’s Play.”]

High Potential‘s Season 1 finale sent Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and the rest of the LAPD crew on a wild goose chase as they unraveled various puzzles set up by an evilly brilliant criminal. But unlike past cases, it seems like the games are only just getting started as the mystery man behind the crime spree remains on the loose.

In addition to this looming threat, the episode offered a major update on Morgan’s missing ex, Roman, and things between her and colleague Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) continue to spark. Below, we’re breaking down the three biggest questions raised by the Season 1 finale that we hope to see addressed when Season 2 arrives.

Will Karadec acknowledge his feelings for Morgan?

The will-they-won’t-they dynamic continued to build between Karadec and Morgan in the finale, but it was clear that feelings were growing on his behalf as he was rendered speechless by her arrival at the police gala held in the episode. Noting how nice she looked in her new pink dress, he awkwardly offered to buy her a drink at the open bar and asked for a dance as he stumbled over his words. While Morgan might not feel exactly the same as she’s still pursuing Tom (JD Pardo), we’re hoping that Karadec will finally admit that he likes Morgan as more than a colleague in Season 2.

Will we finally meet Roman?

Supporting the above idea was Karadec’s efforts to help continue the investigation into Morgan’s missing ex, Roman. After Morgan was approached by informant Gio (Domenick Lombardozzi) regarding a lead on the case, she relayed the information to Karadec and Soto (Judy Reyes). The news was that Roman had been working with someone named Lyla Flynn, and Karadec took that intel and brought it to a friend at the FBI who revealed that Lyla had been undercover but was killed while working her last case, which involved Roman. When it was time for Morgan to reconnect with Gio, Karadec went in her place and learned that Roman was still alive. This metaphorical bomb was dropped moments after Morgan put another puzzle together surrounding the episode’s criminal.

Who is David Giuntoli playing?

After attacking various members of a grief group, the episode’s mystery criminal was uncovered in the installment’s final moments as a man Morgan ran into at the grocery store parking lot. Played by guest star David Giuntoli, the man’s identity remains unknown, but the suspected individual who was being profiled by the LAPD was cleared, making us wonder what this guy’s main motivation is and whether or not Morgan’s in danger. Thankfully, Season 2 is on the way to answer the question.

What do you hope to see when High Potential returns?

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, ABC