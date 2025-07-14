Marcus Lemonis is returning to television with the new Fox series The Fixer. Four years after the end of The Profit, the businessman will now be “[putting] his money to work and [using] his signature 3 P’s philosophy—People, Process, and Product—to empower businesses to thrive” in his new show.

“In each episode, Lemonis meets with business owners from across the country whose companies are at a crossroads and need to make impactful changes,” a logline for The Fixer reveals. “Struggling with tough decisions and looking for direction, he’ll assess their prospects and pick one business in the hope that they will all make a profit. As they address extraordinary challenges together in a revealing behind-the-scenes journey to success, they will benefit from Marcus’ candid instruction and business know-how in an effort to seek an investment.”

Ahead of the show’s premiere, scroll down to learn more about Lemonis’ own business ventures and how he made his billions.

What companies does Marcus Lemonis own?

Lemonis is best known for being the CEO of Camping World. He began his career in his family’s car dealership and was eventually approached about creating an RV chain. The entrepreneur cofounded Freedom Roads, a company that bought RV dealerships. It merged with Camping World in 2006, with Lemonis taking over as CEO.

Camping World merged with Good Sam Enterprises in 2011, and Lemonis became CEO of that as well.

Lemonis is also the executive chairman and principal executive officer for Beyond, an “ecommerce-focused retailer with an affinity model that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to enhance everyday life through quality, style, and value.” Beyond owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and more.

Is Marcus Lemonis a billionaire?

Multiple sources have reported that Lemonis is a self-made billionaire. In a 2024 YouTube Short, Mark Milutin referred to Lemonis as a “billionaire” in the title of one of his videos: “How I Started Working for the Billionaire Marcus Lemonis.”

While Lemonis’ exact net worth is not known, Camping World was estimated to be worth $4.67 billion in 2020. At that time, Lemonis’ net worth was reported to be about $900 million, according to Market Realist.

The Fixer, Series Premiere, Friday, July 18, 8/7c, Fox