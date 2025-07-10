‘The Fixer’: Meet the Businesses Hoping to Succeed in New Fox Series (VIDEO)
Eight businesses are getting the chance to succeed in Fox’s upcoming new reality series.
TV Insider can exclusively reveal that businesses at the center of The Fixer, premiering on Friday, July 18, at 8/7c. The series will air two-hour episodes over four weeks. In it, successful business investor and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis puts his money to work and uses his signature 3 P’s philosophy — People, Process, and Product — to empower said businesses to thrive. “I’m always looking for ways to make money,” he says in our exclusive promo above.
The eight businesses are:
July 18 at 8/7c: Perspirology, a boutique fitness studio specializing in trampoline, dance, and sculpt classes in Seabright, NJ
July 18 at 9/8c: Jazz Audio, a quintessential auto accessory shop, specializing in car stereo installation in Selden, NY
July 25 at 8/7c: Fluffology, a pet grooming and wellness salon elevating the standard in grooming and nutrition in Los Angeles, CA
July 25 at 9/8c: Popinsanity, an artisanal gourmet popcorn manufacturer and distributor in Airmont, NY
August 1 at 8/7c: Tipsy Tie Dye, a DIY experience offering tie dye parties for people of all ages in Hoboken, NJ
August 1 at 9/8c: Kreme & Krumbs, a boutique ice cream shop known for its handcrafted, seasonal flavors in Montclair, NJ
August 8 at 8/7c: Good Quality Human, a clothing retailer and lifestyle brand inspiring kindness through hats and garments in Malibu, CA
August 8 at 9/8c: Healthy Italia, a multi-faceted culinary space offering cooking classes, prepared foods, catering, private events and retail products from Italy in Madison, NJ
In each episode, Lemonis meets with business owners from across the country whose companies are at a crossroad and need to make impactful changes. As they struggle with tough decisions and look for direction, he’ll assess their prospects and pick one business in the hope that they will all make a profit. As they address extraordinary challenges together in a revealing behind-the-scenes journey to success, they will benefit from Lemonis’ candid instruction and business know-how in an effort to seek an investment.
The Fixer is from the team that produces Shark Tank. It is produced by the Intellectual Property Corporation, a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Marcus Entertainment LLC. Executive producers are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, showrunner Rebekah Fry, and Marcus Lemonis.
The Fixer, Series Premiere, Friday, July 18, 8/7c, Fox