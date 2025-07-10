Eight businesses are getting the chance to succeed in Fox’s upcoming new reality series.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal that businesses at the center of The Fixer, premiering on Friday, July 18, at 8/7c. The series will air two-hour episodes over four weeks. In it, successful business investor and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis puts his money to work and uses his signature 3 P’s philosophy — People, Process, and Product — to empower said businesses to thrive. “I’m always looking for ways to make money,” he says in our exclusive promo above.

The eight businesses are:

July 18 at 8/7c: Perspirology, a boutique fitness studio specializing in trampoline, dance, and sculpt classes in Seabright, NJ

July 18 at 9/8c: Jazz Audio, a quintessential auto accessory shop, specializing in car stereo installation in Selden, NY

July 25 at 8/7c: Fluffology, a pet grooming and wellness salon elevating the standard in grooming and nutrition in Los Angeles, CA