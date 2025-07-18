All About the Piano Man, Fox’s ‘Fixer,’ ‘Alien’s Daddy Issues, a Snoopy Musical

Billy Joel reflects on his life and remarkable career in a two-part biographical documentary. Investor Marcus Lemonis is The Fixer, bringing his business acumen to small businesses at a crossroads. TV veteran Stephen Root guests on Syfy‘s Resident Alien as Harry’s belligerent alien father with an inhuman ultimatum. Snoopy and the Charlie Brown gang star in the first Peanuts musical in 35 years.

Art Maillet/Sony Music Archives/HBO

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Documentary Premiere

One of the great entertainers and songwriters of our time sits at — where else — the piano to reflect on his life and remarkable six-decade career in a sensational and expansive two-part biographical documentary (concluding next Friday) from Susan Lacy (Spielberg) and Jessica Levin. The first half traces the evolution of a Jewish working-class outsider from Long Island to the Grammy-winning pinnacle of superstardom. Generous clips from concerts and recording sessions as well as home movies and photos underscore his personal and turbulent working relationship with his first wife, Elizabeth Weber, who would become his manager as Billy Joel rises to the top. Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney are among the musical luminaries expressing their admiration for this singular talent.

FOX

The Fixer

Series Premiere 8/7c

Famed entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis believes in the three P’s: people, process and product. That’s the business philosophy he shares with small businesses at a crossroads, each seeking his wisdom and perhaps some working capital in a new reality series. Like the sharks in Shark Tank, this expert hopes to make a profit as he delivers hard truths to these business owners. In the two-part opener, Lemonis visits a fitness studio specializing in trampoline and dance cardio workouts, then lends his expertise to an auto accessories company.

James Dittiger/USA Network

Resident Alien

11/10c

From NewsRadio and King of the Hill to Barry, Stephen Root has established himself as one of TV’s most reliably amusing character actors. That streak continues when he guest-stars as Harry’s (Alan Tudyk) belligerent alien father, who has custody of his son’s tube of “alien energy” and isn’t about to give it up to the offspring who was sent to Earth to destroy all humans but instead became one. “You went soft,” he scoffs to this “weak human embarrassment, a weenie boy,” telling Harry that if he wants to get his alien mojo back, he’ll have to do something drastic that’s against his newly humanistic nature. Elsewhere in the town of Patience, the search continues for the incognito alien Mantid, and Asta (Sara Tomko) begins to question her life choices.

Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

With music from two Emmy-nominated talents, composer Jeff Morrow and singer-songwriter Ben Folds, the Peanuts gang heads back to summer camp for the franchise’s first musical special in 35 years. Charlie Brown brings a nervous Sally to camp for the first time, while Snoopy and Woodstock go on a treasure hunt. But when they learn the camp is in danger of closing, the gang rallies to host a concert to save their favorite summer destination.

Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Dexter: Resurrection

8/7c

The nerve! As Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) notes, “This town isn’t big enough for two Dark Passengers,” and he sets his sights on the “imposter” who’s stolen his murderous alter ego’s name, a mysterious backseat driver who’s been throttling and beheading ride-share drivers throughout New York’s boroughs. While Dexter snoops and stalks, his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) is grilled by the detectives investigating the murder and dismemberment of a hotel guest. “You’re not not a suspect,” says the spookily driven Detective Wallace (Kadia Saraf). The episode airs Sunday on Showtime.

Inside Friday TV:

Planet Weird (8/7, Nat Geo WILD): The season finale of the offbeat nature series features such oddities as the camouflaging coconut octopus, finches with a taste for blood, and bats whose breath can erode a cavern wall.

(8/7, Nat Geo WILD): The season finale of the offbeat nature series features such oddities as the camouflaging coconut octopus, finches with a taste for blood, and bats whose breath can erode a cavern wall. My Lottery Dream Home (9/8c, HGTV): David Bromstad returns for an 18th season of helping lottery winners lock in on the property of their dreams. Followed by the Season 2 premiere of Zillow Gone Wild (9:30/8:30c), with 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer seeking the wackiest online real-estate listings, including a Pennsylvania house shaped like a big shoe.

