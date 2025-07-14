ABC News’ James Longman & Rachel Scott to Host New Daily News Show on Disney+

Disney+ is getting into the news business as the streamer is set to debut its first original daily news program, What You Need To Know, produced by ABC News.

The show, anchored by chief international correspondent James Longman and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott, will premiere on Monday, July 21, at 6 am ET. New episodes will go live each weekday and will be available on demand for the next 24 hours until the next episode replaces them.

What You Need To Know, which will have a short-form format combining breaking news, entertainment segments, and viral videos, marks Disney+’s first foray into original news programming. The streamer currently airs live breaking news and replays of Good Morning America, Nightline, and World News Tonight, but this is the first ABC News show to be exclusive to the platform.

“This new effort expands ABC News’ significant footprint on Disney+, allowing us to reach and connect with new and diverse audiences,” Almin Karamehmedovic, president of ABC News, said in a statement, per Deadline.

If the show’s name sounds familiar, that’s because the third hour of Good Morning America previously used the tagline, with the show known as GMA3: What You Need to Know. It later dropped the subtitle and became simply known as GMA3. Longman and Scott have previously filled in as hosts on GMA3 and have appeared regularly on GMA in recent months.

GMA3 has undergone several changes in recent weeks, with both hosts exiting the show. Last Monday (July 7), it was announced that Eva Pilgrim is moving to CBS as the new anchor of Inside Edition; hours later, Pilgrim’s co-host, DeMarco Morgan, revealed that he will be exiting ABC News to begin a new journey.

“[Morgan’s] devotion to journalism and sharing with others is evident in everything he touches,” Karamehmedovic told ABC News staff in a memo last week, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We thank him for his kindness and many contributions, wish him well, and look forward to celebrating his next chapter soon.”

What You Need To Know, Premieres, Monday, July 21, 6 am, Disney+