Untamed is coming to Netflix this month to show the beauties and dangers of Yosemite National Park.

The series stars Eric Bana and follows a murder investigation that leads to the discovery of dark secrets. But will it be back for a second season? Read on for everything we know so far about Untamed‘s future ahead of the series premiere.

Has Untamed been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet, and it’s possible it won’t be. The mystery thriller is billed as a “limited series,” though that doesn’t quite mean what it used to.

When does Untamed Season 1 premiere?

All six episodes of Untamed will be available to stream on Thursday, July 17, on Netflix.

Who’s in the Untamed cast?

Untamed stars Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Lily Santiago, Rosemarie DeWitt, Wilson Bethel, and William Smillie.

Bana plays Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast territories. DeWitt’s Jill Bodwin is Turner’s ex-wife, a former teacher and park counselor, who remarried a few years after their divorce. Despite the fracturing of their marriage, Jill and Turner maintain a strong bond, held together by events from their past.

Neill’s Paul Souter has been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for half his life. He’s a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He’s comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it’s dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it. Santiago plays Naya Vasquez, an ambitious young, former Los Angeles cop who is the newest addition to Yosemite’s ranger squad. She came to the park to find a new life with her 4-year-old son, Gael. Despite being a little green when it comes to a landscape like Yosemite, her strong will, astute investigative skills, and big-city homicide techniques become useful tools in a murder that is distinctly human.

Bethel’s Shane Maguire is a former army ranger who now uses his skills as the park’s Wildlife Management Officer. Maguire’s a loner, preferring to live by himself in the wilderness where it’s easier to follow his own rules. Smillie plays Bruce Milch, a veteran park ranger with a dislike for most people, and a chip on his shoulder. He’s worked in Yosemite National Park for more years than he’d like and he’s skilled and capable when he wants to – but holds a lingering resentment towards Turner as his superior.

Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith are show runners. Joining them as executive producers are Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; and Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.

What’s Untamed about?

Untamed is described as a character-driven mystery-thriller. It follows Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

What could Untamed Season 2 be about?

As with any shows in this genre, it’s easy to imagine the characters tackling a new case.

Untamed, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 17, Netflix