Dree Hemingway has seemingly been cast as Daryl Hannah in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series American Love Story. Rumors of her casting began after she was spotted filming a kissing scene with Paul Kelly, who’s portraying John F. Kennedy Jr. in the show.

Kennedy and Hannah met in the early 1980s when their families were both vacationing in Saint Martin. However, it wasn’t until 1988 that they reconnected at a wedding. At some point after the wedding, they began dating. They were together on-and-off until they split in 1994.

American Love Story will mostly focus on Kennedy’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whom he started dating (and eventually married) after his split from Hannah. However, it appears the show will also touch on at least one of his prior relationships, which is where Dree’s character comes in.

Scroll down to learn more about the actress who’s joining Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon in the show.

Is Dree Hemingway related to Ernest Hemingway?

Yes, Ernest Hemingway is Dree Hemingway’s great-grandfather on her maternal side. Her mother is actress Mariel Hemingway, who is Ernest’s granddaughter, and her aunt was Mariel’s sister, actress and model Margaux Hemingway. Margaux died by suicide in 1996.

Mariel began acting when she was just 14 years old, with roles in productions including Lipstick, Manhattan, Personal Best, and more. She was also on the ABC show Civil Wars from 1991 to 1993. Mariel is still acting today, although her roles are few and far between, as she spends a lot of her time advocating for mental health and wellness.

What has Dree Hemingway starred in?

Dree began her career as a model in 2009. She has walked in runway shows and modeled in campaigns for brands including Gucci, Valentino, Chanel, and more. She also appeared in Playboy in 2016.

For the most part, Dree’s acting career has been in independent films. She made her first leading appearance in the 2012 film Starlet. Her other credits include 2014’s Listen Up Philip and While We’re Young, as well as the films The People Garden, Live Cargo, It Happened in L.A., and Love After Love, among others.

Is Dree Hemingway in a relationship?

Yes, Dree is in a relationship with Nick Delli Santi. In December 2024, he honored her on her birthday with an Instagram tribute, writing, “You’re wild, you’re weird and you’re so loved. Don’t ever change. Happy Birthday❤️ I love you.”

Does Dree Hemingway have kids?

Yes, Dree has a daughter who was born in March 2023. “I can’t believe my baby is two!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram on her baby’s second birthday. “I’m crying. I’m so beyond proud to be this little angels mother. I have never felt more love. Thank you Luce for choosing me ♡ I’m so lucky and honored. The biggest gift is you.”

On Mother’s Day 2025, she also gushed, “I’m a mom and it’s the best.”

American Love Story, February 2026, FX