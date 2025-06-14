Ryan Murphy got many people talking — including at least one member of the Kennedy family — with a first look at the stars of American Love Story in character as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Lisette.

“Here are some stills from our Love Story camera test,” Murphy wrote on Instagram on Friday, June 13. “We started shooting this week in New York City and can’t wait until you see the romantic and tragic love story between America’s prince, JFK Jr., and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette — out Valentine’s Day week of 2026.”

The producer added: “I am thrilled to introduce you to Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. Over a thousand actors auditioned for each of these roles, and we absolutely found the perfect choices.”

Jack Schlossberg, nephew of John F. Kennedy Jr., posted a comment to the Instagram slideshow, urging Murphy to donate profits to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

“Hey Ryan — admiration for John is great, but maybe consider donating profits to the Kennedy Library,” he wrote. “Thanks.”

(Schlossberg previously campaigned for the library on Instagram this February after federal layoffs spurred by the Department of Government Efficiency forced the Boston, Massachusetts, institution to close temporarily.)

Murphy responded to Schlossberg’s comment, writing, “I absolutely will.”

Others celebs, meanwhile, were impressed by the first look at American Love Story.

“Wow,” Mindy Kaling wrote.

“Can’t wait,” said Marc Jacobs.

“Gorgeous casting,” Cheyenne Jackson said.

And Trace Lysette wrote, “Wow, I knew who they were before even reading the caption.”

FX ordered American Love Story in 2021 alongside the Aaron Hernandez-focused first season of American Sports Story and a potential Studio 54-focused fourth season of American Crime Story.

“American Love Story is a scripted anthology series of sweeping true love stories that captured the world’s attention,” the network said in a press release at the time. “The first installment depicts the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts.”

American Love Story, Series Premiere, February 2026, FX