‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Opens Up After Heartbreaking Double Tragedy

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol star Scotty McCreery has shared an emotional post following the loss of both of his grandmothers, who passed away just hours apart on Wednesday (July 9).

The country singer, who won the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011, confirmed the sad news on his Instagram page on Thursday (July 10), writing, “My heart is absolutely broken. Yesterday, both my Grandma Janet and my Grandma Paquita passed away.”

“I think I am still in a bit of shock as I type this, but I’m choosing to remember the great memories we all made with both of them,” he continued, writing alongside a photo of him with both of his grandmothers on his wedding day.

McCreery added, “There really are too many to count. From being on the farm in Elizabeth City or visiting the Outer Banks with Grandma Janet.. And then the incredible memories we made at the backyard pool in Pinehurst, all the way to visiting Puerto Rico with Grandma Paquita. Both of them truly taught me what love is all about. I will miss them dearly. If yall could keep my family in your prayers I’d appreciate it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)

The “Five More Minutes” hitmaker’s mom, Judy, first revealed the news on her Facebook page on Wednesday, noting that her mother, Janet, died of complications from norovirus and the flu, while her mother-in-law, Paquita, passed away just hours later due to declining health.

“Here is a post I hoped I wouldn’t be making for several years. My precious mom, age 85, passed away yesterday at WakeMed, shortly after 1 pm. She had been battling norovirus & the flu, which led to dehydration and pneumonia. My heart is broken. I have to accept it was her time,” Judy wrote.

She continued, “This is hard to fathom, but we also lost Mike’s mom, Paquita, yesterday, a few hours later at 4pm. She was 93 and had been in declining health. We will celebrate my mom’s life in her hometown next Monday. Paquita’s services are still pending. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

After winning Season 10 of American Idol, McCreery released his debut studio album, Clear as Day, in October 2011, which went on to receive platinum status, and features the Top 20 country songs “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble with Girls.” He’s since released five more albums, including his most recent, 2024’s Rise & Fall.