This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Ken Jennings had big shoes to fill as Alex Trebek‘s Jeopardy! successor, and several fans think he has more than lived up to the late host’s legacy.

Jennings will wrap up his third full season as host of the long-running game show later this month. He began his hosting journey by serving as a Season 37 guest host following Trebek’s death in November 2020. He went on to cohost the show with Mayim Bialik and was later named the show’s sole host following her exit from the series in December 2023.

In the years since Jennings officially became Trebek’s replacement, fans have debated whether his performance on the show has surpassed that of his beloved predecessor. “Ken Jennings is a better Jeopardy host than Alex Trebek. There, I said it,” one fan wrote in a Reddit thread launched on Tuesday, July 8.

Users flooded the post’s responses with opinions of their own. “Not better, just different. Ken has made it his own,” one person suggested, while another wrote, “I enjoy Ken more, but he wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for Alex.”

A third Reddit user said they prefer Jennings’ “faster pace” on the show, adding, “[It] better suits my style, in my opinion. I do like him more than Alex; although that’s just my personal take.”

For others, it’s not about whether Jennings or Trebek is objectively better in the role, but is simply up to personal preference. “I don’t necessarily think either is superior to the other, honestly,” one person posted on the thread. “Alex generally had a more august, ‘refined’ demeanor about him and a more wry sense of humor, while Ken is somewhat more conventionally witty and a little more blithe in how he conducts himself. Both styles suit the show wonderfully, in my opinion.”

Over on Facebook, more Jeopardy! stans weighed in on the hosting debate in the comments of a June 28 post praising Jennings’ history on the show. As viewers know, Jennings first rose to fame by breaking the show’s record for the most consecutive games won (74) and the highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

“He is great! Of course no one can replace Alex!” one Facebook user wrote. Another posted, “Ken is the best & perfect host of JEOPARDY to replace Alex Trebek. We’ll ALWAYS miss Alex, but he & Alex had a wonderful rapport during Ken’s long & outstanding reign on the show. I continue watching & enjoying JEOPARDY because Ken is the host!”

For as many Jennings fans as there are, some firmly stand by their love for Trebek. “Sorry but he will never be an Alex Trebek!!!!” a different person commented under the post, with another user agreeing, “He’s no Alex Trebek.”

Let us know if you prefer Ken or Alex, or really don’t care as you love them both equally, in the poll below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, check local listings