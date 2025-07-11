Resurrecting Dexter, Remembering David Lynch, ‘Murderbot’ Finale, Great American Recipe

Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Dexter: Resurrection

Series Premiere 8/7c

Seems you can’t keep a good serial killer (of bad people) down. Last we saw Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) in the 2021-22 New Blood spinoff, he had been shot, presumed killed, by his own son Harrison (Jack Alcott). But that was then. Waking from a 10-week coma, haunted by ghosts of his past — especially his father figure/mentor Harry (James Remar) — Dexter gathers his strength to search for Harrison, who’s relocated to New York City. The kid still carries remnants of his dad’s “dark passenger” with him — which isn’t great news for an especially loathsome guest at the hotel where Harrison toils (and secretly sleeps). The season launches with two episodes, airing on Showtime on Sunday at 8/7c and 9/8c.

ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

David Lynch, who died in January at 78 and is celebrated as one of the most unconventional visionaries in film (and TV) history, gets an evening-long tribute on TCM, starting with his most accessible and only G-rated picture: 1999’s The Straight Story, about an elderly WWII vet (Richard Farnsworth) who takes a slow road trip aboard a John Deere tractor to reunite with his brother. The rest of the lineup veers more into nightmare territory, with 1986’s Blue Velvet (10/9c), 1990’s Wild at Heart (12:15 am/11:15c), the 1992 prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (2:30 am/1:30c) and the ultimate midnight movie at 5 am/4c, Eraserhead.

Apple TV+

Murderbot

Season Finale

The season finale of the terrific sci-fi comedy presents an existential crisis for Murderbot (Alexander Skarsgård) in the wake of the bot’s heroic actions. Rebooted and reset, it may not even remember its former clients, who are fighting back against Corporation Rim’s cover-up of the incidents on the planet. They also want their Murderbot back, despite it being company property. For fans of much more serious science fiction, Apple TV+ launches a third season of the lavish adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation, introducing a new antagonist in the sinister pirate known as the Mule (Pilou Asbæk).

PBS

The Great American Recipe

Season Premiere 9/8c

Today’s Al Roker, a seasoned home cook in his off time, guests on the Season 4 premiere of the uplifting cooking competition where American home cooks reveal their specialties, often influenced by their heritage. This season, the styles range from Bangladeshi to Belizean, Puerto Rican, Filipino, Thai, Afghan, and Cajun — enough to make anyone’s mouth water. Alejandra Ramos returns as host, with a regular panel of judges, including chef/restaurateurs Tiffany Derry and Timothy Hollingsworth, and Splendid Table host Francis Lam.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Wimbledon

8am/7c

Setting up the weekend’s grand finale, four of the top men’s tennis players face off at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. First up, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz plays the last American standing, No. 5 Taylor Fritz. Then No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on the winningest player of all, No. 5 Novak Djokovic. The women’s final airs Saturday, the men on Sunday.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

Investigation Shark Attack (9/8c, National Geographic ): In “Maui Mayhem,” the experts investigate why this Hawaiian island experiences the most shark encounters.

Dateline NBC (9/8c, NBC): A special edition, Sean Combs: The Insiders Speak, explores last week’s verdict with interviews including Combs’ former attorney, Ben Brafman, his former employee Capricorn Clark, and Sharay Hayes, who testified that Combs hired him to engage in sexual activity with then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura while Combs watched.

(9/8c, NBC): A special edition, Sean Combs: The Insiders Speak, explores last week’s verdict with interviews including Combs’ former attorney, Ben Brafman, his former employee Capricorn Clark, and Sharay Hayes, who testified that Combs hired him to engage in sexual activity with then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura while Combs watched. American Masters: Marcella (10/9c, PBS): As a companion piece to The Great American Recipe , the series profiles influential Italian cookbook author Marcella Hazan.

