The Making of ‘Jaws,’ ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Criminal Minds’ Finales, Game Shows and ‘Big Brother,’ Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’

Nat Geo

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

“There was nothing fun about making Jaws,” director Steven Spielberg recalls about the legendary suspense film that catapulted him into the top rank of Hollywood directors 50 years ago this summer, but whose production gave him nightmares for years. Director Laurent Bouzereau’s terrific documentary, a highlight of Sharkfest, relives the turbulent filming of a risky movie that went months over schedule and millions over budget, filming on the open seas around Martha’s Vineyard with a temperamental mechanical shark. But once unleashed on a riveted public, Jaws established the template for the summer blockbuster and remains unrivaled in its irresistible mix of horror and humanism. As Spielberg notes: “I feel that Jaws is more of a people picture than a shark movie. Without these people, you wouldn’t give a hang about the shark.” Filmmakers including Steven Soderbergh and Guillermo del Toro weigh in, as well as surviving actors, composer John Williams (who won an Oscar for the score) and some of the locals including several of the kids (now grown-ups) who recall their encounters with Bruce, the shark.

Ralph Bavaro / Peacock

Poker Face

Season Finale

The second season of the delightful mystery-comedy ends with an episode that plays like an action thriller, with human lie detector Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) on the run with her wacky friend and murder suspect Alex (Patti Harrison). They’re heading for a rendezvous with mob boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), currently in witness protection, unaware they may be leading the master-of-disguise assassin known as “the Iguana” right to their target. The reveal is a good one, and so is the cliffhanger. How long until Season 3?

Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Season Finale

Another season finale, another unmasking — this time of “the Disciple,” the mysterious fiend who’s kept alive the network of serial killers founded by the seemingly reformed Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). When Voit and his therapist Dr. Ochoa (Aimee Garcia) are snatched during a mass shooting, the BAU team goes into overdrive to rescue the captives and take down the elusive Disciple.

Disney / Wilford Harewood

Celebrity Family Feud

Season Premiere 8/7c

Steve Harvey returns to host the 17th season of the comedic game show, featuring a team led by Taraji P. Henson facing another led by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. Another round features a sports-talk faceoff between The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show. Followed by a new episode of Press Your Luck (9/8c) in which host Elizabeth Banks welcomes members of the military to battle the WHAMMY!

Sara Mally / CBS

Big Brother

Season Premiere 8/7c

The 27th season of the claustrophobic reality show trumpets a “Summer of Mystery” theme, with a “Mystery Houseguest,” a masked visitor and other gimmicks to spice up the 90-minute premiere. Besides the “Mystery Player,” the cast includes a professional bull rider, a college sports podcaster, an aura painter and — this could come in handy — a dungeon master. After two 90-minute episodes tonight and Sunday, the series settles into a schedule with 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays, hourlong episodes on Thursdays (including live evictions) and Sundays, and starting July 25, special Big Brother: Unlocked episodes on Fridays (8/7c), featuring Big Brother alums recapping and analyzing the action with behind-the-scenes footage.

Netflix

Too Much

Series Premiere

Bound to be polarizing, this raw and raunchy twist on the romcom from writer-director Lena Dunham (Girls) stars Hacks standout Megan Stalter as Jessica, a brokenhearted New Yorker who flees to London after a bad breakup (with Michael Zegen, who also played an ex on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) with only a weird hairless Chinese Crested dog as companion, hoping to find her own Mr. Darcy. What she gets is Felix (Will Sharpe from Season 2 of The White Lotus), a scruffy iconoclast of an indie musician who, like Jessica, doesn’t fit the mold of a conventional romantic hero. As their relationship evolves, her insecurities and his aimlessness create obstacles, but who ever said the course of true love — if only he could say the word—ran smoothly? With Rita Wilson, Rhea Perlman and Dunham as Jessica’s fractious family, Richard E. Grant as her new boss and appearances by the likes of Naomi Watts and Ripley’s Andrew Scott (as the mercurial director of Jessica’s commercial shoot).

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: