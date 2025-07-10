The Making of ‘Jaws,’ ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Criminal Minds’ Finales, Game Shows and ‘Big Brother,’ Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’
On a very busy Thursday, a Sharkfest documentary recalls the making and impact of Jaws on its 50th anniversary. Killers are exposed in the finales of Poker Face and Criminal Minds: Evolution. ABC revives Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck, while CBS launches the 27th season of Big Brother. Lena Dunham (Girls) writes and directs the raw and raunchy romcom Too Much for Netflix.
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
“There was nothing fun about making Jaws,” director Steven Spielberg recalls about the legendary suspense film that catapulted him into the top rank of Hollywood directors 50 years ago this summer, but whose production gave him nightmares for years. Director Laurent Bouzereau’s terrific documentary, a highlight of Sharkfest, relives the turbulent filming of a risky movie that went months over schedule and millions over budget, filming on the open seas around Martha’s Vineyard with a temperamental mechanical shark. But once unleashed on a riveted public, Jaws established the template for the summer blockbuster and remains unrivaled in its irresistible mix of horror and humanism. As Spielberg notes: “I feel that Jaws is more of a people picture than a shark movie. Without these people, you wouldn’t give a hang about the shark.” Filmmakers including Steven Soderbergh and Guillermo del Toro weigh in, as well as surviving actors, composer John Williams (who won an Oscar for the score) and some of the locals including several of the kids (now grown-ups) who recall their encounters with Bruce, the shark.
Poker Face
The second season of the delightful mystery-comedy ends with an episode that plays like an action thriller, with human lie detector Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) on the run with her wacky friend and murder suspect Alex (Patti Harrison). They’re heading for a rendezvous with mob boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), currently in witness protection, unaware they may be leading the master-of-disguise assassin known as “the Iguana” right to their target. The reveal is a good one, and so is the cliffhanger. How long until Season 3?
Criminal Minds: Evolution
Another season finale, another unmasking — this time of “the Disciple,” the mysterious fiend who’s kept alive the network of serial killers founded by the seemingly reformed Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). When Voit and his therapist Dr. Ochoa (Aimee Garcia) are snatched during a mass shooting, the BAU team goes into overdrive to rescue the captives and take down the elusive Disciple.
Celebrity Family Feud
Steve Harvey returns to host the 17th season of the comedic game show, featuring a team led by Taraji P. Henson facing another led by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. Another round features a sports-talk faceoff between The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show. Followed by a new episode of Press Your Luck (9/8c) in which host Elizabeth Banks welcomes members of the military to battle the WHAMMY!
Big Brother
The 27th season of the claustrophobic reality show trumpets a “Summer of Mystery” theme, with a “Mystery Houseguest,” a masked visitor and other gimmicks to spice up the 90-minute premiere. Besides the “Mystery Player,” the cast includes a professional bull rider, a college sports podcaster, an aura painter and — this could come in handy — a dungeon master. After two 90-minute episodes tonight and Sunday, the series settles into a schedule with 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays, hourlong episodes on Thursdays (including live evictions) and Sundays, and starting July 25, special Big Brother: Unlocked episodes on Fridays (8/7c), featuring Big Brother alums recapping and analyzing the action with behind-the-scenes footage.
Too Much
Bound to be polarizing, this raw and raunchy twist on the romcom from writer-director Lena Dunham (Girls) stars Hacks standout Megan Stalter as Jessica, a brokenhearted New Yorker who flees to London after a bad breakup (with Michael Zegen, who also played an ex on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) with only a weird hairless Chinese Crested dog as companion, hoping to find her own Mr. Darcy. What she gets is Felix (Will Sharpe from Season 2 of The White Lotus), a scruffy iconoclast of an indie musician who, like Jessica, doesn’t fit the mold of a conventional romantic hero. As their relationship evolves, her insecurities and his aimlessness create obstacles, but who ever said the course of true love — if only he could say the word—ran smoothly? With Rita Wilson, Rhea Perlman and Dunham as Jessica’s fractious family, Richard E. Grant as her new boss and appearances by the likes of Naomi Watts and Ripley’s Andrew Scott (as the mercurial director of Jessica’s commercial shoot).
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (7/6c, Disney Channel): Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are back as zombie power couple Zed and Allison in the fourth installment of the supernatural musical franchise, which finds them acting as camp counselors, mediating a conflict between daywalkers and vampires. Followed by the premiere of Electric Bloom (8:35/7:35c), a musical comedy series about a famous pop group of three best friends looking back on their journey to stardom.
- Transplant (8/7c, NBC): The penultimate episode of the Canadian medical drama finds the staff of York Memorial — especially Bash (Hamza Haq) — reeling from a tragic loss, which has everyone re-evaluating their lives and priorities.
- Back to the Frontier (8/7c, Magnolia Network): In a “social experiment” reminiscent of Frontier House, three families shuck the comforts of modern life to live as 1880s homesteaders.
- Bob’s Burgers (8/7c, Fox): Tina loses her precious book of semi-erotic “horse-torical” fiction. Followed by new episodes of Grimsburg (8:30/7:30c), where the town’s criminals go on strike, and Family Guy (9/8c), where Lois leads a group of book-banning moms.
- Chasing the West (9/8c, HGTV): Shades of Green Acres as Drew and Jonathan Scott, who grew up on a horse ranch, help city dwellers find spacious properties in the countrysides of Arizona, California and Texas.
- The Real Housewives of Orange County (9/8c, Bravo): The catty Californians are back for a 19th season, with the ladies showing concern about last year’s newbie Katie Ginella’s relationship to gossipy bloggers.
- Lie Detector: Truth or Deception (9/8c, A&E): Polygraph tests help investigate cases in a true-crime series. The two-hour premiere features Shannon Price, Gary Coleman‘s former wife, who has long been suspected of playing a role in the late TV star’s death.
ON THE STREAM:
- And Just Like That… (streaming on HBO Max): Broadway firebrand Patti LuPone guests as Guiseppe’s (Sebastiano Pigazzi) imperious mom, Gia, whose first impression of Anthony (Mario Cantone) is less than maternal. And while Seema (Sarita Choudhury) insists, “I don’t do dirt,” the real-estate queen hits it off with landscaper Adam (Logan Marshall-Green) at the birthday party Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) throws for a despondent Charlotte (Kristin Davis).
- American Gangster: Trap Queens (streaming on BET+): Da Brat narrates the stories of notorious female hustlers and drug queenpins in the first half of Season 4.
- Suspicious Minds (streaming on Hulu and Disney+): A sexy Spanish-language crime caper stars Silvia Alonso as a jewel thief embedded on a Pacific island whose eye on the prize of a $240 million jeweled tiara is diverted by the arrival of a romantic rival (Álex González).
- Johanna Möller: Sweden’s Most Hated Woman (streaming on Viaplay): The most viewed documentary on Viaplay Sweden profiles a woman convicted of the 2016 murder of her father and attempted murder of her mother. The three-part true-crime series explores the justice system and media uproar that sealed her fate despite sketchy evidence.