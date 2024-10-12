Will There Be a ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4? How Finale Sets It Up

The case Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is about to tackle on The Lincoln Lawyer—did his client, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), murder the lawyer’s friend Glory Days (Fiona Rene)?—was introduced at the end of Season 2. Will the same thing be true with the third season (dropping on October 17 on Netflix)?

Co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez are very careful when talking about how Season 3 ends. “We always set up sort of the next case of the season. This one won’t quite set up the next case, but it will definitely set up the next book,” Rodriguez tells TV Insider.

Adds Humphrey, “I think we can say this season will definitely propel us in a very exciting and personal way into a Season 4.” (The show has yet to be renewed, but it didn’t get a third season until after the second had been released.)

The series is based on Michael Connelly’s novels, with the third adapting The Gods of Guilt. “We hope to adapt all the books,” says Rodriguez. “And may even go from there,” teases Humphrey.

“Michael hints that he’s potentially working on another Lincoln Lawyer book beyond the ones that have already been published,” he continues. “We don’t know that for sure. Obviously, if he is working on one, we are very eager to read it. We have plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books.” But both are quick to note that it’s up to the audience. “If the audience keeps enjoying what we’re doing, then we will keep making the show,” Humphrey adds.

Their plans also include “a sense of where we would go for a potential Season 5 and even 6 beyond that,” he says.

