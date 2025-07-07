Just one month after the death of Whitney Purvis’ teenage son, the 16 and Pregnant alum has been arrested. Purvis was arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter for allegedly intentionally distributing a drug that caused John Mark Harris to suffer a toxic overdose, according to TMZ.

The former reality star is now in police custody after allegedly supplying Harris with Tranq, a combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine. TMZ reports that she’s also been arrested on two other charges, including possession with intent to distribute.

On June 2, Purvis’ 16-year-old son Weston died. She told People that he had “a lot of medical problems” before his death, including being born with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, then later being diagnosed with Addison’s disease and diabetes.

She announced his death on social media with a touching tribute, writing, “I will always cherish our memories together, the songs you use to love, your laugh, the phases you would go through, the little dolphin noise you use to do when you were younger, your smile, your jokes, the first day of school, playing with you, your first time swimming, making crafts, how you would dance in your crib to the law and order svu theme song, being a great big brother, the first time I held you and the last hug I gave you. I love you, Weston more than words could ever describe. Rest in peace, my beautiful boy.”

Purvis shared Weston with ex Weston Gosa. He was born in 2009. The former couple also have another son, River, born in 2014. They broke up shortly after his birth.

Purvis claimed that Weston Sr. blocked her from attending their child’s funeral. “Ive let my sons father and wife bash me online and make up their own narrative to make me sound horrible for years but im gonna stand up for myself this time,” she wrote on Facebook. She also added, “My sons father told me it was at four and if you don’t know we have a horrible relationship, no matter how hard I’ve tried to get along he has always refused and will always do his best to make sure I suffer. You would think with little Weston dying that we could put our differences aside right? Nope. It always has to be drama. You had to be on a list to get into the funeral. Guess who wasn’t on the list? Me and all my friends and family were not allowed to come in.”