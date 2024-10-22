’16 and Pregnant’ Star Autumn Crittendon’s Cause of Death Revealed

16 and Pregnant alum Autumn Crittendon’s death has been deemed “accidental,” with the cause revealed to be “toxicity from fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl.”

According to TMZ, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed on Monday, October 21, that the “combination of drugs” led to the death of the 27-year-old former reality star. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, para-fluorofentanyl is a form of synthetic opioid.

Crittendon’s sister, Misty Crittendon, announced the death on Facebook on Sunday, July 21, in a since-deleted post. At the time, the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia told Page Six it was “classifying this incident as a death investigation,” and that “detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

It was previously reported that Crittendon was suffering from a number of health issues relating to diabetes, kidney problems, and blood pressure. She was found unresponsive at home by her stepfather, where she lived with him, her mother, and her children.

Crittendon rose to fame on Season 5 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2014. She had three children, the eldest of whom — son Drake — was born during the fifth season’s second episode.

In her sister’s now-deleted Facebook post, Misty wrote, “You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you.. how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”

She later added, “I love you more than words can even come close. Rest Easy my beautiful angel, but seriously, don’t rest, come back. Wake me up.. I miss you so f***ing much dude. I wasn’t ready to lose you, none of us were. So come back. You’re not allowed to rest. Your big sister says so, so you gotta do it. Now I’m waiting, Arnold. Come on.”